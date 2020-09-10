Roanoke businesses can apply for thousands in pandemic recovery grants

Roanoke still has nearly $800,000 available to give to businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this summer, Roanoke set aside $1 million of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act strictly to support businesses. Since the program was announced, the city has received applications for about $700,000 of relief funds from local businesses.

Roanoke has another $450,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds dedicated for pandemic relief for small businesses owned by low-income individuals.

The funds are one-time grants and do not need to be paid back by recipients. Businesses can apply for up to $12,000 in CARES Act relief.

The city is currently accepting applications for CARES Act funds on its website at www.roanokeva.gov/2606/Recovery-Funds. Applications for the block grant funds will be accepted within a couple of weeks through Freedom First Credit Union.

For more information, call the city’s Department of Economic Development at 853-2715 or email econdevl@roanokeva.gov.

