 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke businesses can apply for thousands in pandemic recovery grants
0 comments

Roanoke businesses can apply for thousands in pandemic recovery grants

Only $5 for 5 months
ey cityhallentrance 121115 p09 (copy)

The Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building in Roanoke.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015

Roanoke still has nearly $800,000 available to give to businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this summer, Roanoke set aside $1 million of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act strictly to support businesses. Since the program was announced, the city has received applications for about $700,000 of relief funds from local businesses.

Roanoke has another $450,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds dedicated for pandemic relief for small businesses owned by low-income individuals.

The funds are one-time grants and do not need to be paid back by recipients. Businesses can apply for up to $12,000 in CARES Act relief.

The city is currently accepting applications for CARES Act funds on its website at www.roanokeva.gov/2606/Recovery-Funds. Applications for the block grant funds will be accepted within a couple of weeks through Freedom First Credit Union.

For more information, call the city’s Department of Economic Development at 853-2715 or email econdevl@roanokeva.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: An active Labor Day in Roanoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert