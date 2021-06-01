Roanoke calls for bids to build new bus station

Valley Metro is hiring a builder to transform a downtown parking lot into Roanoke’s new bus station.
Side-by-side buildings are slated to open in fall 2023, one for Valley Metro and one for Greyhound, according to a solicitation for construction bids issued last week. Bus system officials will receive bids on the approximately $10 million project until July 13.
Years in the making, the project will impact riders of every route. Under Roanoke's hub and spoke system for fixed-route service, many riders change buses at the transit hub. The current Campbell Avenue hub is out of date and will be redeveloped.
Project plans including blueprints were posted to the web last week in a series of documents that run more than 1,800 pages. Details include:
-The site is 1.75-acre lot at Third Street and Salem Avenue adjacent to the entrance of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
-A temporary bus station is to be operational on the site by Sept. 30.
-Construction phasing will enable buses to pick up and drop off riders at the temporary facility, to be located on the north side of the lot, while crews build new facilities on the south side.
-When construction is complete, all boarding and unloading will take place outdoors at raised islands beneath protective canopies. Each bus service will have separate indoor waiting rooms.
-Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They may work those same hours on weekends if Valley Metro approves.
-All construction is to be completed within 270 days of a summer construction kick-off.
Valley Metro operates from the oldest bus station still in use in Virginia, situated near Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue and known as the Campbell Court Transportation Center. Boarding and unloading occurs inside the terminal, which is too small for modern, wider buses. Used by an estimated 1,500 people a day, the station is "confusing to maneuver, even for seasoned riders, and excessively challenging for persons with disabilities," said a 2013 study by the Roanoke Valley Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
There is an indoor waiting area with restrooms on the first floor of Campbell Court. Elsewhere in Campbell Court are thousands of square feet of available office and retail space that have not been rented for years.
Roanoke leaders began to seriously explore getting a new bus station in 2015, when a consultant determined the ideal site. That site, a parking lot north of the current bus station and beside the platform for Amtrak, was not available for purchase, city officials said.
In future years, a train station is to be established at Jefferson Street and Norfolk Avenue about a fifth of a mile east of the planned bus station. Officials have pledged to assist people moving between the new bus and train stations, and vice versa.
Valley Metro plans to close Campbell Court when the temporary bus station opens at Third Street and Salem Avenue. Developer Lucas Thornton plans to remove most of Campbell Court and construct apartments, retail and offices in the same place.
To see bid-related documents, go online at https://valleymetro.com/purchasing.html.