Roanoke calls for bids to build new bus station

-Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They may work those same hours on weekends if Valley Metro approves.

-All construction is to be completed within 270 days of a summer construction kick-off.

Valley Metro operates from the oldest bus station still in use in Virginia, situated near Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue and known as the Campbell Court Transportation Center. Boarding and unloading occurs inside the terminal, which is too small for modern, wider buses. Used by an estimated 1,500 people a day, the station is "confusing to maneuver, even for seasoned riders, and excessively challenging for persons with disabilities," said a 2013 study by the Roanoke Valley Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

There is an indoor waiting area with restrooms on the first floor of Campbell Court. Elsewhere in Campbell Court are thousands of square feet of available office and retail space that have not been rented for years.

Roanoke leaders began to seriously explore getting a new bus station in 2015, when a consultant determined the ideal site. That site, a parking lot north of the current bus station and beside the platform for Amtrak, was not available for purchase, city officials said.