Roanoke car crash leads to at least one fatality

A crash in northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon led to the death of at least one person, police said.

Capt. James Bowdel said the crash, which occurred around 4 p.m. on the 3400 block of Melrose Ave., led to one fatality and to the transporting of another person to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Bowdel said police plan to release more information on the incident Monday morning. Among the details he couldn’t immediately specify was the total number of cars involved.

— Yann Ranaivo

