Roanoke Catholic, Faith Christian, Dayspring Christian cancel winter sports

The Celtics are planning to play a shortened football season beginning in February or March. However, with VHSL teams limited to six games and a number of private schools including North Cross competing this fall, there are a limited number of possible opponents.

"We're still hoping there might be some kind of condensed season but there are very few teams out there to play," Peck said.

Peck said Roanoke Catholic was prepared to observe strict virus mitigation policies in order to play winter sports before the decision was made to cancel.

He said the school would not have used buses to transport athletes to road games. Instead, each athlete would have been required to ride in a car with a parent or the parent of another athlete.

"It would have been hard to monitor everything, all the social distancing, the sanitization, the masks," he said.

"We would have done it. We would have done our best, but it would have made what is already a grueling winter season even more so."

The three Timesland private schools joined a growing list of public schools that have opted out of playing the customary winter sports in 2020-21.