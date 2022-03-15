Roanoke ceremony remembers victims on pandemic's 2-year anniversary

Health district director Cynthia Morrow stepped to the podium and began to read aloud.

“Botetourt County can you please step forward?”

Fire and EMS chief Jason Ferguson moved in front of the line of first responders, medical staff, volunteers and health officials. Behind them stood a group of blue chairs – 900 in total to represent the 938 people who died of COVID-19 in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts since the beginning of the pandemic.

One by one, representatives from emergency services, hospitals and volunteer organizations stepped forward to receive applause from their partners in the pandemic.

Saturday marks the two-year anniversary since the first case of COVID-19 – a Botetourt County woman in her 80s – was identified in the health district. Health officials held an anniversary event Tuesday at the Berglund Center to honor those who died and to also thank those who have worked to fight against the pandemic for the past two years.

Ferguson said he believes everyone remembers the day the first case showed up in the community. He said feelings of uncertainty and fear were everywhere, and for first responders, it was the biggest public health emergency they had ever seen.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has been one of the most monumental events of our generation,” Ferguson said. “The impacts of this life-threatening disease have forever changed our society.”

COVID-19 case counts are once again stable after the omicron variant caused a surge early this year. As many as 130,000 cases were reported statewide during a single week in January. Recently, the state has dropped to a few thousand.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported Tuesday they had seen just 180 new infections in the past seven days.

“Today we are thankful that the omicron surge is receding,” Morrow said. “We are hopeful that our case counts, our hospitalizations and our fatalities will continue to decline. We are thankful we are so much better protected than we were a year ago.”

Morrow and other health officials also preached caution. There will likely be another variant and case counts could rise again. COVID-19 is something the community will have to live with, and officials will have to adapt procedures, she said.

Morrow said the past two years presented relentless challenges for each of the organizations represented with more ahead. Health officials will need to work together to protect against the threats of new variants, minimize hospitalizations and deaths, and prevent the closure of businesses and schools, she said.

Russell Beggarly, nursing unit director for the intensive care unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, said it had been an honor to be a part of the community response in the Roanoke Valley.

“I feel like we’re blessed to be in a community like this that has this kind of support,” he said. “It’s been a very long two years. There’s been a tremendous amount of collaboration and support that I’ve never seen in my health care career.”

Beggarly said the pandemic brought a litany of professional and personal challenges that both he and his staff juggled on a daily basis. His father was hospitalized in the ICU for more than two months.

“It was definitely one of the most stressful things I’ve ever experienced,” Beggarly said. “When I saw his condition, I saw a lot of the other cases I’ve seen that didn’t have great outcomes. But there was nothing we could do.”

His father did recover and is doing well. Beggarly said it opened his eyes to the other side of the pandemic and showed him the purpose of what he and his team do every day.

Hope Getyina, director of critical care at LewisGale Medical Center, oversees three ICUs. She said she felt overwhelmed walking into the Berglund Center and seeing the hundreds of empty chairs.

“Thinking of all of the patients that we’ve lost, many of them close to our staff and me personally, it was very emotional,” she said. "We turned into the patient's families during this time."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.