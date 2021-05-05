Roanoke church, nonprofit to carry on pastor, founder's compassion

A Roanoke church is without its pastor and a nonprofit serving the city's southeast neighborhoods lost its founder following the death this week of Tim Dayton.
Dayton founded a community volunteer project called REACH and was pastor at First Christian Church. He was surrounded by loved ones Monday night when he died of cancer at age 66.
“He believed that we shouldn't lower our aims just because we aren't sure how we will get there yet,” said an email from Brad Stephens, whom Dayton selected as the next executive director for REACH.
Stephens said he is following Dayton’s tremendous legacy of caring. The Rev. Jim Rivers, who served as pastor at First Christian for more than 30 years prior to Dayton, described the late minister’s legacy as one of great love and compassion.
“There was a connection between First Christian and REACH when its young members would stay at the church building during their summer visits,” Rivers said. “We ordained him at the church itself, and he pastored it for the past three years.”
A small but focused church congregation remains, oriented toward ministry and outreach, on those values established by Dayton, Rivers said.
“He really opened our eyes to a local mission: the local needs in particularly the southeast area,” Rivers said. “What can we do in the southeast area to help out?”
Dayton was of course devoted to the church, but so loved the REACH program he founded 2010, Rivers said. The name stands for Real Experiences Affecting Change, and the organization seeks to connect people with positive service experiences in Roanoke.
“He believed in working ministry,” Rivers said. “He would be one that would say, ‘I'll show you my faith by my work.’”
And some of that work stands today in the form of formerly rundown houses, now rehabilitated to former glory by REACH’s neighborhood revitalization program.
“Tim was a great friend, and I have so many fond memories of talking over big ideas together and how to create the change we want the world to see,” said new REACH director Stephens. “Despite the fact we didn't have any of the answers, I never failed to walk away from those conversations feeling better about the world.”
Dayton believed in the contagious and life-changing nature of the joy of service, embodying that joy while practicing what he preached, Stephens said.
“He was always willing to meet people where they are. He would take the time to meet with anyone and learn their story,” Stephens said. “He was able to combine this compassion with his internal drive and passion to create a better world to touch so many lives in Roanoke and beyond.”
Rivers recounted one example of Dayton going to great lengths to help a congregant’s troubled son who was not even a church member, and also said Dayton’s house was always open to people in hard times.
“We will still gladly support all the REACH groups that come in, all the young people who come in,” Rivers said. “Our church is open and willing and able to still house those young people, and help feed into his great, caring legacy that will be remembered for quite some time.”
Stephens said he has deep footprints to follow.
“I'm humbled to be following in his footsteps,” Stephens said. “I just hope that we can continue to use REACH as a tool to push forward Tim's vision in which more and more people discover the joy of service and Roanoke sees hope restored, loneliness alleviated and individuals empowered.”
Dayton’s own written wish was not to have a service in his memory, but a day of action instead. In lieu of a funeral, a day of service is planned in Roanoke for Oct. 23, celebrating all life and the cause of making the best possible life for the most possible people.
“This day of service will be organized by REACH and all are invited to participate in activities taking place in Roanoke, or if you can’t be in Roanoke, to serve others from wherever you are,” Dayton wrote. “I have always said that at the end of the day we each want to go to sleep knowing that we’ve made a difference. And as I reflect back on my life, I see this current phase as both a continuation of that wisdom and a recognition that it will be others who go on making that difference.”