Roanoke church, nonprofit to carry on pastor, founder's compassion

Dayton believed in the contagious and life-changing nature of the joy of service, embodying that joy while practicing what he preached, Stephens said.

“He was always willing to meet people where they are. He would take the time to meet with anyone and learn their story,” Stephens said. “He was able to combine this compassion with his internal drive and passion to create a better world to touch so many lives in Roanoke and beyond.”

Rivers recounted one example of Dayton going to great lengths to help a congregant’s troubled son who was not even a church member, and also said Dayton’s house was always open to people in hard times.

“We will still gladly support all the REACH groups that come in, all the young people who come in,” Rivers said. “Our church is open and willing and able to still house those young people, and help feed into his great, caring legacy that will be remembered for quite some time.”

Stephens said he has deep footprints to follow.

“I'm humbled to be following in his footsteps,” Stephens said. “I just hope that we can continue to use REACH as a tool to push forward Tim's vision in which more and more people discover the joy of service and Roanoke sees hope restored, loneliness alleviated and individuals empowered.”