Roanoke church opens new client-choice food pantry

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church launched its first client-choice food pantry Wednesday after seeing an increase in need the last few months.

The Old Southwest neighborhood church in Roanoke has operated a food pantry for more than 40 years, where they handed out pre-assembled boxes of food to those who needed it.

But because it was sometimes filled with items people didn’t want, food was often discarded on the sidewalk and in the bushes outside the church. The food couldn’t be reused and had to be thrown away.

Instead, the church has dedicated one of its rooms to develop its own walk-in food pantry where people can select exactly what they want. And those with special conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or allergies won’t receive something they can’t use.

The church opened the pantry, called The Lion’s Share, in November as a test run. They received great feedback and are now operating two days per week.

“I wouldn’t want to go to Kroger and have them hand me a bag of stuff,” food pantry coordinator Connie Watkins said. “This is a dignity thing and it also encourages them to prepare meals. It gives them so much more self-confidence.”

The shelves are lined with canned goods, meat, produce, hygiene products and pet food to assist those who need a little extra help.

“Some people just can’t afford food,” Watkins said. “It could be your brother or your sister. You just don’t know how hard they’re trying to make ends meet.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s food insecurity rate had reached its lowest point since the 1990s, but those improvements were upended by the pandemic, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit and network of food banks. In 2020, more than 60 million people nationwide turned to food pantries for help.

Many people who were most affected by the pandemic were food insecure and are experiencing more hardship since COVID-19 hit their communities.

Feeding Southwest Virginia, a member of the Feeding America network, estimates that one in eight residents and one in five children in the region face hunger. The local nonprofit helps St. Mark’s with their food bank.

Jacob Gordon, coordinator of The Lion’s Share food pantry, said clients coming to the food bank decreased during the pandemic because of the extra governmental aid that was available. But in recent months, that need has increased.

St. Mark’s, and its partners Feeding Southwest Virginia, St. Philip Lutheran Church of Roanoke and Kroger, invested $15,000 to remodel the space and stock the shelves.

The food pantry operates at 1008 Franklin Road. in conjunction with the church’s free clothes closet, where people can access tops, bottoms, coats and shoes. Both are open 5-7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

Gordon estimates about 300 household members come each month for food and half of those clients walk through the clothes closet as well.

“We want to reach those people that need food and we are very clear there are no restrictions,” Gordon said. “Who you are doesn’t matter, the fact that you need food or that you need clothing is why we’re here.”

