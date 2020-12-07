Roanoke Circuit Judge Carson tests positive for COVID-19, is undergoing self-isolation

A Roanoke Valley judge is currently off the bench after testing positive for COVID-19.

Judge David Carson said in an email Monday he began feeling ill last week, was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, and received a positive diagnosis on Sunday.

Roanoke Valley courts got approval in October to resume holding jury trials, despite the ongoing judicial emergency, and Carson had expected to begin presiding Tuesday over the city's first such trial since the pandemic started. He said a separate procedural issue, coupled with concern over his feeling sick, prompted him to continue that case late last week, prior to his diagnosis. That trial is now set for January.

Carson, 57, is now self-isolating at home and has been told to quarantine for at least 10 days from the date of his test, and he said he hoped to know more later about exactly when he will be able to return to work. He could not point to a direct incident that would have caused him to be exposed to the virus

As a judge, Carson splits his time between Roanoke and Salem, but said that because of ongoing protocols — daily cleanings within the buildings, mask requirements, and social distancing — operations should not be affected in either courthouse.