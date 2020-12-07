Roanoke Circuit Judge Carson tests positive for COVID-19, is undergoing self-isolation

A Roanoke Valley judge is currently off the bench after testing positive for COVID-19.
Judge David Carson said in an email Monday he began feeling ill last week, was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, and received a positive diagnosis on Sunday.
Roanoke Valley courts got approval in October to resume holding jury trials, despite the ongoing judicial emergency, and Carson had expected to begin presiding Tuesday over the city's first such trial since the pandemic started. He said a separate procedural issue, coupled with concern over his feeling sick, prompted him to continue that case late last week, prior to his diagnosis. That trial is now set for January.
Carson, 57, is now self-isolating at home and has been told to quarantine for at least 10 days from the date of his test, and he said he hoped to know more later about exactly when he will be able to return to work. He could not point to a direct incident that would have caused him to be exposed to the virus
Support Local Journalism
As a judge, Carson splits his time between Roanoke and Salem, but said that because of ongoing protocols — daily cleanings within the buildings, mask requirements, and social distancing — operations should not be affected in either courthouse.
Roanoke Circuit Judge Chris Clemens said Monday that he and Judge Onzlee Ware had also discussed the circumstances.
"According to the Virginia Department of Health guidelines we've been following, there wouldn't have been any exposure to the personnel or to the public," Clemens said. "We're moving along with the guidelines we've got in place."
Carson's administrative assistant was also tested for coronavirus, Clemens said, but was still awaiting the results Monday night.
In July, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Hilary Griffith also tested positive for COVID-19. She had heard cases in Salem's courthouse prior to being diagnosed and the building was shut down for several hours so a deep cleaning could be conducted. Griffith recovered and returned to work soon after.
On Dec. 3, Roanoke County Circuit Court successfully seated a jury to hear a criminal trial, its first since late last year, but after deliberations began the case ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.