 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke citizens are the Citizen(s) of the Year
0 comments

Roanoke citizens are the Citizen(s) of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations, citizens of Roanoke. You’re the city’s Citizens of the Year.

In an unconventional year, the Roanoke City Council made the unconventional choice to bestow its annual Citizen of the Year Award upon the entire population of Roanoke for showing resiliency and strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year was unlike any other and this award needed to be unlike any other as well,” council member Michelle Davis said.

Davis was the member who first suggested to fellow council members that the populace at large needed to be recognized for their sacrifices and for adapting to the myriad changes brought about by the pandemic.

“I thank my colleagues on council for not thinking this was a crazy idea,” Davis said, a few minutes after unveiling a banner that recognized the citizenry.

The official proclamation praised Roanoke’s citizens for doing essential jobs, for taking care of each other and for taking heed of restrictions, wearing masks, washing hands and doing other necessary acts to combat the coronavirus.

Parents, teachers and students were especially praised for dealing with the challenges of virtual learning.

The proclamation “honors the courageous, tenacious citizens of Roanoke,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. “I want to thank our colleagues for coming up with this. … I think it sends a message that we are a resilient people.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993. He covers the City of Roanoke and writes the Dadline parenting column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives
Crime News

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert