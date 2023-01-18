Roanoke City Council backs proposal to rename the Poff Federal Building

A request to rename the Richard H. Poff Federal Building has won the support of Roanoke City Council.

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to back a proposal to change the name of Roanoke’s federal courthouse to honor Reuben E. Lawson, a civil rights attorney who fought for the very racial integration of schools that was opposed by the late Poff, a congressman and member of the Virginia Supreme Court.

The idea was first broached last year by John Fishwick, a prominent lawyer and former U.S. Attorney, and the Rev. Edward Burton, the retired long-time pastor of Sweet Union Baptist Church in Roanoke.

“It is important that our public institutions represent the principles of equality and civil rights for all regardless of gender, race or ethnicity,” read city council’s resolution embracing federal legislation needed for the name change.

Fishwick said he is working to garner community support for the idea before it’s introduced in Congress.

The Roanoke branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a group of area ministers, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, have already lent their names to the effort.

In 1956, when Poff, of Radford, represented the 6th District in the House of Representatives, he signed the so-called Southern Manifesto, which maintained that states could resist the federal government’s order to integrate schools.

Poff also voted against the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960, 1964 and 1968 and also opposed the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Lawson was a Black attorney who filed the region’s first desegregation lawsuit in in 1960, which led to a federal judge ordering Floyd County Public Schools to admit 13 students who had been excluded from the all-white student population.

Similar legal challenges followed in Roanoke and Lynchburg and the counties of Grayson, Pulaski and Roanoke. Together, the cases put an end to segregation in Southwest Virginia that was still carried out in the years following the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954.

Lawson, who died in 1963, has been described as “one of Roanoke’s undeservedly forgotten legal titans.”

What’s commonly known as the Poff Building currently houses federal courts, offices of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies. It opened in 1975, and has borne the Poff name ever since.