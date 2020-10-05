Roanoke City Council interviews 5 for vacant seat

The Roanoke City Council on Monday began interviewing applicants for appointment to complete Djuna Osborne’s unexpired term.
The council used the bulk of its regular meeting to interview five people seeking to succeed Osborne, who resigned from the city council last month with more than two years left in her term. The five made the cut after the council pared down a list of 21 total applicants during a closed meeting Monday morning.
The five finalists interviewed are John Randolph “Randy” Clements, Beth Doughty, Alvin Nash, Luke Priddy and Vivian Sanchez-Jones. The council will appoint the new member during its next regular meeting Oct. 19.
All five applicants were given time to make opening statements before being asked the same six questions by council members, with each member asking one question.
The topics of the questions included identifying the city’s priorities for the next few years, defining and giving examples of progress in the city, citing personal attributes suitable for the job, listing the challenges Roanoke faces because of the COVID-19 pandemic and coming up with ways to increase economic empowerment among marginalized communities.
Each applicant cited varying degrees of experience, civic involvement and ability to guide Roanoke through uncertainties presented by the pandemic.
Some highlights of each applicant’s interviews included:
• Clements, a foot and ankle surgeon with Carilion Clinic, said that his experience as a physician could be a crucial benefit during the pandemic. He also said that he has had “a front row seat to health care disparities” between those who can afford medical treatment and those who cannot.
Clements, who also serves on the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Commission, said that cities will have to determine how to do business after the pandemic peaks.
“Not just how will businesses recover, but how will the act of doing business change,” he said. “The cities that figure that out are the cities that are going to win.”
• Doughty, who is retiring in December as executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, touted her longstanding experience working with local governments, not only in her current job but in her time as president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.
She said that her aptitude for data — she described herself as “a fact collector by personality” — would help the city measure its economic progress, especially as local businesses struggle during the pandemic.
She would work to create “a rising tide for everyone,” she said. “There’s trouble doing that if we leave people behind.”
• Nash, who was previously appointed to a council seat in 2008 and was once president of the Blue Ridge Housing Development Corp., moved back to Roanoke last year after retiring from a career working with many nonprofits. He cited that experience, as well as his time on the Roanoke School Board, during the interview.
Education, public safety and neighborhood development should be top council priorities, he said. Council members should be leaders in providing necessary information to citizens, from economic opportunities to staying safe during the pandemic.
“I’m a problem-solver,” he said. “And I am familiar with the operations of city government.”
• Priddy, the chief of staff of Virginia Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, acknowledged that at 28 he is the youngest applicant, but that his experience in state government and personal ambition and work ethic would make him a valuable addition to the council.
He said the council needed to find specific solutions to problems. When asked how to reduce economic inequity in the city, he became the only applicant to mention the debate over where a new bus station should be located downtown. He said that wherever a station might end up, a small grocer should be part of the plan to serve riders who don’t live near supermarkets.
“My ambition is driven to help the people of Roanoke,” he said.
• Sanchez-Jones, a native of the Dominican Republic who has lived in Roanoke since 2002, has been an advocate for immigrants and Roanoke’s growing Hispanic population, and she has served as a liaison with Commonwealth Catholic Charities’ Refugee and Immigration Services. She said that she would be “a voice of the underrepresented population in the city.”
She noted that Roanoke is a fairly segregated city, and recounted a time when a real estate agent would not show her a house on a certain street because “you do not want to live in that neighborhood,” she recalled.
“We are stigmatized by where we live,” she said. “We have to look at our community as a whole.”
The council was scheduled to hear public comments about the applicants Monday night. It will hold another public hearing Oct. 19 before it announces the appointee.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.