Roanoke City Council interviews 5 for vacant seat

Some highlights of each applicant’s interviews included:

• Clements, a foot and ankle surgeon with Carilion Clinic, said that his experience as a physician could be a crucial benefit during the pandemic. He also said that he has had “a front row seat to health care disparities” between those who can afford medical treatment and those who cannot.

Clements, who also serves on the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Commission, said that cities will have to determine how to do business after the pandemic peaks.

“Not just how will businesses recover, but how will the act of doing business change,” he said. “The cities that figure that out are the cities that are going to win.”

• Doughty, who is retiring in December as executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, touted her longstanding experience working with local governments, not only in her current job but in her time as president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

She said that her aptitude for data — she described herself as “a fact collector by personality” — would help the city measure its economic progress, especially as local businesses struggle during the pandemic.