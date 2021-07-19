Roanoke City Council votes to rename Lee Plaza for Henrietta Lacks and freedom

Lee Plaza, the public space beside the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building with colorful plantings and war memorials, will be renamed, the Roanoke City Council decided Monday.

The west half, where a man deliberately pulled down a marker recognizing Robert E. Lee last summer, will be renamed for Henrietta Lacks. Lacks, a Roanoke native who passed away in 1951, is the source of the first immortal human cell line — an extraordinary research platform on which major medical advances occurred.

The east half of the plaza location with the flag-bordered Roanoke Valley War Memorial and monuments bearing the names of war dead, will become Freedom Plaza.

No time frame was released as to when the new names might be in place. Next steps include fashioning signs. Those who say recognition of Lacks is long overdue support bringing in a bust or statue of her.

Lee Plaza has been called Lee Plaza since 1957. The council at that time named the plaza in honor of the Confederate general. A 10-foot Lee marker was added in 1960.

Last summer, police found the marker down and in pieces after the council began a process to remove the monument through city action. A man is awaiting trial on a criminal monument destruction charge.