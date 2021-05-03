Roanoke City Public Schools to upgrade technical education, relocate offices to newspaper building

Roanoke City Public Schools announced a major project Monday to include establishment of a career and technical education center on the campus of William Fleming High School.

In addition, school officials said they plan to buy The Roanoke Times building downtown to use as a new central office. The current central administration will become the Booker T. Washington Center for Community Empowerment & Education, a newly released written plan says.

The new technical training center responds to a concern that students would benefit from greater access to quality technical training, which goes by the acronym CTE in school circles. Right now, the city school system operates a tech ed center only at Patrick Henry High School.

“We currently have a unique opportunity to increase equity in the delivery of high quality instruction, particularly in CTE, and enhance the division's accessibility and support for the community, at large,” says the plan, titled Equity in Action — Destination 2030.

A tagline underneath reads “achieving equity in RCPS via excelence, engagement & empowerment.”

Key parts of the three-year project include:

Purchase of The Roanoke Times building downtown for nearly $5.9 million. After renovation, it will house school system central offices. This move is expected to reduce the system’s use of leased space.

Establish the Booker T. Washington Center for Community Empowerment & Education in the current central office. It will include a welcome center, community resource center, a “makerspace” for hands-on learning, computer laboratory, adult education programs and event space.

Repurpose facilities at the former William Ruffner Middle School chool on the William Fleming campus, which is closed to students but houses non-student functions, as a tech education center. Courses there are expected to include automotive technology, carpentry, cosmetology, criminal jsutice, health and nursing, landscaping, sports medicine and welding.

