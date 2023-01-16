Roanoke clergy, leaders reflect on city's progress since Martin Luther King Jr.

Roanoke area residents of various faiths and identities gathered Monday to reflect on the community’s progress since Martin Luther King Jr. led the civil rights movement in the United States. The Rev. Marisa Sifontes called the gathering “another step.”

“Roanoke is one of those places that has more work to do. We all do,” said Sifontes, associate rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church. “Roanoke is a city that still, even today in 2023, is very segregated. We have different Roanokes, a plurality of Roanokes. We're still working to try to bridge those gaps, bridge those divides, and provide opportunities for people to come together, to get to know one another, to love one another, to live with one another.”

At noon Monday, people congregated at St. John’s downtown to hear community leaders read aloud King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” which was penned 60 years ago. Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb read the final paragraph of the script:

“Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all of their scintillating beauty.”

Cobb said King’s messages are both timeless and timely, "not just issues of segregation and discrimination, but issues of a call to action."

"It can't be just about platitudes. It has to show up in policy. It has to show up in practical action,” Cobb said, adding that King’s “practice of nonviolence as direct action” is “at the heart of how we're going to resolve the violence that we see in our community.”

After reciting excerpts from King’s letter, local clergy members prayed with the congregation. The Rev. Joanna Paysour, pastor at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, said in her prayer that God “hears the silence of inaction.”

“When we become too comfortable and complacent, disturb our peace with questions. Call us to you again. Ask us if we have seen you in each person. Ask us if we have been lukewarm in the face of injustice,” Paysour prayed. “Ignore our excuses, Holy One. Ignore our regrets. Then, wait for our honest reply, and lead us to integrity and faith and action.”

At the conclusion of the service, Monday’s congregation sang the hymn “We Shall Overcome.” The fourth verse, which the crowd sang a cappella, reads: “We’ll walk hand in hand someday. Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe, we shall overcome someday.”

During Monday’s event, Cobb shared a story about his father, who was white, and his father’s best friend, who was Black.

“When my dad died two years ago, I was going through some old photographs, and I found a wallet-sized photo of him when he was 8 years old with his best friend,” Cobb said after the service. “It shows a picture of them playing with my dad's dog, Tiger, in Dad's front yard. And this was 1939. They couldn't go to school together. It was the middle of Jim Crow. But they were best friends.”

“They were already revealing part of the dream when Dr. King said, ‘I had a dream that little Black boys and girls and little white boys and girls will join hands together,’” Cobb said during a prayer. “They showed us that no matter the color of our skin, we can join our hands together and bring about the dream that all may dwell in love and peace.”

But, Sifontes said, “There’s still work to do. There's still opportunity for all of us to be involved in the work of justice, of dignity, of human rights and of love.”