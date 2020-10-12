Roanoke College announces spring semester plans, cancels spring break

Roanoke College plans to offer multiple class formats in the spring semester, allowing for more in-person classes while also letting students continue to learn remotely, the private college announced Monday. In addition, spring break has been canceled to reduce travel.

In a letter to the campus community, President Michael Maxey said he anticipates more students will return to campus for the spring semester. But the option to take classes online will remain.

"It is our hope that by allowing students the choice to live on campus or take classes remotely, each person will choose which best suits their comfort level and optimal learning environment," he wrote.

Some classes will either be only online or only in-person, while others will be a "flex" combination, Maxey said. In the latter format, some students would attend online and others would attend either in-person or a hybrid format.

In addition, college officials revised the spring semester calendar to cancel spring break. Instead, the calendar now includes "days where faculty will give students breaks from classes through the semester," Maxey said. Commencement for the class of 2021 will take place on May 8; a postponed ceremony for the class of 2020 will occur on May 1, according to the college's calendar.