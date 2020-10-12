Roanoke College announces spring semester plans, cancels spring break

Roanoke College plans to offer multiple class formats in the spring semester, allowing for more in-person classes while also letting students continue to learn remotely, the private college announced Monday. In addition, spring break has been canceled to reduce travel.
In a letter to the campus community, President Michael Maxey said he anticipates more students will return to campus for the spring semester. But the option to take classes online will remain.
"It is our hope that by allowing students the choice to live on campus or take classes remotely, each person will choose which best suits their comfort level and optimal learning environment," he wrote.
Some classes will either be only online or only in-person, while others will be a "flex" combination, Maxey said. In the latter format, some students would attend online and others would attend either in-person or a hybrid format.
In addition, college officials revised the spring semester calendar to cancel spring break. Instead, the calendar now includes "days where faculty will give students breaks from classes through the semester," Maxey said. Commencement for the class of 2021 will take place on May 8; a postponed ceremony for the class of 2020 will occur on May 1, according to the college's calendar.
Students who choose to live on campus in Salem will arrive in January through a phased move-in schedule, Maxey wrote, similar to the move-in plan at the start of the 2020-21 school year. After Jan. 13, the college will not give housing and meal plan refunds for the spring semester, unless the college is forced to send all students home, Maxey wrote.
"For those students who are currently at home, we are excited to welcome you back to campus if that’s what you choose," Maxey wrote. "We encourage you to return to campus this spring in order to take advantage of the activities, resources and support available."
Students who return will be required to take a "pre-arrival" COVID-19 test and submit the results to Student Health and Counseling Services, Maxey said.
There are currently zero positive cases of COVID-19 among students and one case among staff, according to the college's case dashboard. Cases have remained low over the past month after an initial spike at the end of August into September during fall move-in, when the college reported two consecutive weeks of more than 20 student cases as it tested all arriving students.
College officials decided in early September to keep classes online for the remainder of the fall semester, after initially planning to start classes virtually before transitioning to a mix of class formats. Though classes are predominantly virtual, the college has allowed students to live on-campus.
