Roanoke College announces staggered return to campus housing

Roanoke College will stagger the arrival of most students over three weeks to better cope with the continuing virus threat.
The new game plan was announced Wednesday.
The 1,900-student college in downtown Salem previously announced that it would start class Aug. 19, earlier than usual, and conclude the fall semester Nov. 17 to eliminate the need for midsemester travel. A fall break in October was scrubbed.
But the 1,450 students who live on campus must arrive in phases rather than all at once “because COVID-19 cases in our area and the nation have not dissipated as much as we had hoped,” the new announcement said.
Under the latest plan, freshmen, new transfer students and international students who will be living on campus will arrive Aug. 15. Seniors and some sophomores and juniors living on campus will return Aug. 29. The remainder living on campus will return Sept. 5. A lottery will be used to select which sophomores and juniors return on the Aug. 29 date and which return a week later.
Classes for all students — whether they have reached campus or not — will still resume Aug. 19, but in an online-only format. Once all students have entered their campus housing, instruction will occur either in-person or a hybrid format. The academic calendar is unchanged, the college said.
The announcement also goes into plans to test students for the disease when they reach campus and obtain test results in 48 hours.
Those on campus will be required to wear fabric face coverings indoors and, where physical distancing is impossible, outdoors as well. Classrooms, common areas and walking routes have been reconfigured to space people apart. Students will be asked to pledge to safe practices and undergo an online health assessment daily.
