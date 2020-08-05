Roanoke College announces staggered return to campus housing

Roanoke College will stagger the arrival of most students over three weeks to better cope with the continuing virus threat.

The new game plan was announced Wednesday.

The 1,900-student college in downtown Salem previously announced that it would start class Aug. 19, earlier than usual, and conclude the fall semester Nov. 17 to eliminate the need for midsemester travel. A fall break in October was scrubbed.

But the 1,450 students who live on campus must arrive in phases rather than all at once “because COVID-19 cases in our area and the nation have not dissipated as much as we had hoped,” the new announcement said.

Under the latest plan, freshmen, new transfer students and international students who will be living on campus will arrive Aug. 15. Seniors and some sophomores and juniors living on campus will return Aug. 29. The remainder living on campus will return Sept. 5. A lottery will be used to select which sophomores and juniors return on the Aug. 29 date and which return a week later.