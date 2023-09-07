Back in May, shortly after the launch of Virginia’s outdoor marijuana grow season, Dick Fowler of Botetourt County proposed a horticultural swap: He offered me a 2-foot-tall Gelonade cannabis plant in exchange for a 1-footer of the Gorilla Glue strain I was raising. (They both came from feminized seeds.)

After we traded, I replanted the Gelonade in my garden, and named it the Marijuana Maroons — because Fowler, now retired and in his 70s, is a graduate of Roanoke College in Salem.

Today, that cannabis plant is an enormous freak of nature, and far larger than your average kitchen refrigerator. It towers far above my hefty 6-foot frame. Tuesday, I texted Fowler a photo of yours truly posing with the plant he traded.

“That must be nearly 3 feet taller than you,” he replied, amazed. “You are in for hours [of bud trimming] with that monster.”

It’s certainly the tallest, by far, of the four legal marijuana plants I grew this season, all named after area college sports teams. But not everything was exactly equal in that gardening endeavor.

The other plants were raised in 15 gallon grow bags and marijuana-specific potting soil on my south-facing deck. So a plant-to-plant comparison isn’t quite apples-to-apples.

One was a Dos Si Dos plant named Hokie High, after Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. It’s well above 7 feet and is studded with thick, resinous and golf-ball-sized flower buds. It’ll be harvested any day.

Another was a Skywalker strain, dubbed the Cannabis Cavaliers after the University of Virginia. Initially she sprouted with mutated-leaves and she looked like a home-garden goner. Her leaves began yellowing and dropping early in August. Most of her big leaves are gone.

But with lots of tending, eventually she grew to just a couple inches shorter than the Hokie High plant — I would put her about 7 feet, 3 inches tall off my deck. Though her buds aren’t quite as thick, they’re light green, conical shaped and appear quite tempting.

The final and fourth plant was the Flowering Flames, named for Liberty University in Lynchburg. Late in June, it was the biggest on my deck and the pride of my crop. Then it revealed himself to be a male, by sprouting tiny pollen sacs at junctures of his branches.

So I killed him, lest his pollen fertilize my all-girl plants and compromise their yields. I replaced him with another seed — an autoflowering (aka quicker-maturing) variety known as Perpeltuity F1, produced by a Roanoke-based seed producer, Appalachian Ruderals.

It spouted right around July 1 and (as expected, because it’s an autoflower) it grew smaller, to a little taller than 4 feet off the deck.

I harvested the Flowering Flames on Tuesday. By then, its higher-up buds were the size of supermarket plums. And also by then, I’d lost a few to brown bud rot, a late-in-the-growing season plague for which all home pot growers should keep their eyes peeled.

So here’s where things stand in the great 2023 Virginia College Marijuana Grow Off:

The Marijuana Maroons plant, a Gelonade, is the tallest by far, at roughly 9 feet tall and 5 feet wide. It appears it’ll be ready for harvest in a couple of weeks. (Fun fact: According to CannabisTrainingUniversity.com, the sativa-dominant hybrid was deliberately cross-bred so that it would taste like Gatorade. We’ll see.)

The Flowering Flames plant — a Perpeltuity F1 strain (indica) — was the first harvested, and sports the largest buds, even though I lost four to bud rot. It’s now hanging in my garage and curing. The trimming will commence around Sept. 16.

The Cannabis Cavaliers plant — a Skywalker strain (indica) — is still developing its light-green, cone-shaped buds on my back deck. Like the Maroons Marijuana plant, it looks like it has a couple weeks to go before harvest.

Last but not least, the Hokie High plant will be harvested this weekend, if not before. I’m surveying it for bud rot three times a day, while flushing the plant so it’ll use up the inorganic fertilizer I’ve deposited on it weekly.

Based on my experience this summer, next year I’ll put all my plants in the ground. Not only will they grow bigger in real dirt, but they require zero watering by humans — just fertilizer once per week.

By contrast, there were hot days this summer that the deck plants required up to four gallons of water each. That’s a lot of humping water between the kitchen and the deck.

One area we haven’t delved into yet are the splendid effects of all this home gardening.

For our next, and final cannabis report of 2023, I’ll convene an expert panel to consume my homegrown and review the various qualities of the different herb.

Assuming those folks aren’t in comas after they’re done tasting, that is.

Should be late October. Stay tuned.