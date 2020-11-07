Roanoke College officials say investigation into school's sexual harassment response practices is finished

An investigative report into the responsiveness of Roanoke College to student sexual harassment complaints is in the hands of college officials who say they are considering next steps.

Eighty people contributed information to what the college called a lengthy report, according to a statement from the college last week. Officials pledged to reveal more information before the end of the month.

In late summer, a petition accused the college’s former front-line anti-discrimination officer, Brian Chisom, of responding to student complaints about sexual misconduct with insensitivity, sexism and victim-blaming.

A private attorney was hired by the college in August to check the allegations and take additional input. Richmond attorney Karen Michael was described by college officials as an “independent third-party investigator.” She did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The statement, signed by college president Michael Maxey, said Michael’s report is under review.

“The Board of Trustees and I will determine what future actions will be taken and share the central findings of the investigation with the larger College community this month, before the close of the semester,” the statement said.

An anonymous Instagram account related to the sexual assault controversy depicted a photograph of a chalk message on a campus sidewalk, which says “#wearewaitingRC.” The image was still visible Thursday.

