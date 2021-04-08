Roanoke College placards reflect overlooked history of enslaved laborers

“The college is fully enmeshed in the regional economy, which was a slave economy,” Bucher said Thursday. “We read those names today, because those are the ones that we can verify with accuracy.”

In researching the pre-Civil War history of Roanoke College, Bucher said he and his students learned that much of the school's early leadership — doctors, lawyers and farming landowners of the valley among them — enslaved people. Some trustees owned one or two people, while others owned as many as 80, Bucher said.

“For our college, and really for any college anywhere, one of the things that you see is that a board of trustees is comprised of local elites,” Bucher said. For Roanoke College trustees, “about half of those members in the 19th century owned slaves at varying levels.”

Some names of slaves who labored at Roanoke College — and in the surrounding valley — are undoubtedly lost to time, but acknowledgement of the past is key to understanding a region, state and nation’s full history, Bucher said.

“There was wealth, labor power and artisanal abilities of these enslaved people that existed, that we need to recognize existed, even if there's not a golden document saying, ‘yes, here's proof that happened,’” Bucher said. “We know that was what was going on, because it was so widespread.”