Roanoke College Poll: Biden, Warner maintain leads among likely Virginia voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over President Donald Trump in Virginia, according to the results of a Roanoke College poll released Saturday.

The poll conducted by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research comes just days ahead of Election Day. Pollster interviewed slightly more than 800 likely Virginia voters between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5%.

Biden’s lead, 53% to Trump’s 42%, has changed little since first polled in May, according to the Roanoke College announcement.

More than 90% of supporters of either presidential candidate have expressed certainty over who they intend to vote for and nearly half of them already have cast their ballots, according to the poll.

Additionally, 97% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, while a slightly smaller majority of Republicans, 91%, said they would vote for Trump.

On the other hand, just 1% of Democrats said they would vote for Trump while 6% of Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden. Only 2% said they were still undecided, and 3% voiced plans to vote for another candidate.