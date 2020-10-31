Roanoke College Poll: Biden, Warner maintain leads among likely Virginia voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over President Donald Trump in Virginia, according to the results of a Roanoke College poll released Saturday.
The poll conducted by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research comes just days ahead of Election Day. Pollster interviewed slightly more than 800 likely Virginia voters between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5%.
Biden’s lead, 53% to Trump’s 42%, has changed little since first polled in May, according to the Roanoke College announcement.
More than 90% of supporters of either presidential candidate have expressed certainty over who they intend to vote for and nearly half of them already have cast their ballots, according to the poll.
Additionally, 97% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, while a slightly smaller majority of Republicans, 91%, said they would vote for Trump.
On the other hand, just 1% of Democrats said they would vote for Trump while 6% of Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden. Only 2% said they were still undecided, and 3% voiced plans to vote for another candidate.
The poll also addressed the race between Mark Warner, the incumbent Democrat representing Virginia in the U.S. Senate, and Daniel Gade, the Republican challenger who is a college professor and disabled Army veteran, showing the incumbent ahead 55% to 39%.
Harry Wilson, the Roanoke College Poll’s director, said it is difficult to see a path to victory for Trump in Virginia.
“Biden has maintained a consistent double-digit lead over Trump in Virginia since May, and time has just about run out for Trump,” Wilson said. “Trump’s job approval and favorable/unfavorable numbers have changed little in more than two years in the Roanoke College Poll.”
Wilson also remarked on the Senate race, saying Warner has a positive favorable rating and that Gade remains largely unknown to many voters.
Biden holds leads over Trump in several other national polls. The surveys, however, do not always correctly predict who will emerge victorious on Election Day. The president similarly trailed former opponent Hillary Clinton in the polls four years ago, yet won via the Electoral College.
Wilson used a famous baseball analogy to explain what could in fact occur next week.
“Baseball manager [and former player] Yogi Berra once quipped, ‘It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,’” Wilson said. “Berra’s New York Mets were in last place when he uttered the now-famous line in 1973, and they came to win their division. Republicans need to hope for another Berra quote: ‘It’s deja vu all over again.’”
