Two-thirds of Americans believe the anger that spurred nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was merited, according to a new survey.
A plurality of those polled had positive feelings about their own community’s local police, but some stark differences were seen in how people felt across racial groups, according to the results of a national survey released Tuesday by Reconnect Research and Roanoke College.
Fifty-four percent of white people, for example, reported feeling satisfied with their local police departments, compared to 23% of Black people.
Forty-four percent of Black people, meanwhile, said either they or an immediate relative had experienced police harassment, compared to 22% of white people.
Both demographics reported having helpful encounters with police at nearly the same rates — 42% for white respondents and 39% for Black respondents.
But the results also appeared to point to a deeper-embedded fear of police brutality within the Black community.
When asked if officers seemed more likely to use excessive force against Black people, 78% of Black respondents felt that was the case.
Overall, 45% of all those surveyed gave positive marks to the work done by their local law enforcement. Thirty-six percent said they either felt neutral or were unsure.
Forty-three percent of all respondents felt Black people were more likely to be victims of excessive police force, while 54% felt the odds were the same for people regardless of race.
Tuesday’s survey results were compiled by conducting phone interviews with 1,917 U.S. residents between June 18 and 23. A nonprobability sampling method was used, officials said, and a traditional margin of error doesn’t apply.
The survey joins other national polls in finding strong majorities with a sympathetic view of the protests that unfolded after Floyd died when a Minnesota police officer pressed a knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
In Roanoke College’s poll, a majority of people, across both racial and political lines, felt that the anger expressed by protesters was justified and that racial discrimination remained a problem in the country.
The poll also touched on assessments of President Trump and the state of the nation. Sixty percent of those surveyed said they felt the country was heading in the wrong direction, and 48% felt Trump had made things worse since the protests started. Thirty-one percent felt the president’s actions had no effect on the situation.
Trump’s support remained high among Republican respondents. Fifty-nine percent of that demographic felt the county was on a good track, and 80% approved of the president’s job performance.
Respondents who identified as independent gave Trump a 42% job approval rating, and Democrats clocked in with 19% approval.
In total, those surveyed seemed split on Trump’s time in office, with 44% approving of his performance and 47% disapproving.
