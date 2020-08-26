Roanoke College Poll shows Biden leading Trump by 14 points in Virginia

A majority of likely voters see the election as a decision on the future of the country, while almost one-third see it as a referendum on Trump. Close to 80% of respondents think the country is on the wrong track, a Roanoke College Poll record, while only 16% think it is headed in the right direction.

On the issues, Trump is slightly favored to do a better job on the economy, but trails Biden badly on handling race relations, protests and civil unrest, and COVID-19, according to the poll results.

Voters also were asked about the state of race relations in the country, with two-thirds responding that they are fairly bad or very bad. And just over half had a positive view of Black Lives Matter.

Poll results also show Sen. Mark Warner leading his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade. Warner’s favorable rating is 51%, up 14 points since May, while his unfavorable rating rose from 21% in May to 26% in August.

Gade, his Republican challenger, is largely unknown with 67% of likely voters not knowing enough to have an opinion of him. His favorable rating of 20% doubles his unfavorable rating of 10%, according to the poll results.

“Senator Warner has a comfortable margin at this point with a healthy lead, a positive favorable rating, and an opponent in Daniel Gade, who is largely unknown to most voters,” Wilson said in the news release. “Gade’s hope lies in his low unfavorable rating and the opportunity to define himself if he can reach the voters.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.