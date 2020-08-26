Roanoke College Poll shows Biden leading Trump by 14 points in Virginia

A new Roanoke College Poll found that former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 14 percentage points in Virginia.
Biden’s lead was 12 points in the college’s May poll. His favorable rating is up 15 points since May, while his unfavorable rating declined by 1%.
A majority of Virginians — 58% — disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job, while just over one-third approve. That is the second-highest approval rating for Trump in the Roanoke College Poll since he took office, and the 58% ties his highest disapproval.
“Trump’s numbers appear to be impervious to events,” poll director Harry Wilson said in a news release from the college. “For Biden to improve his favorable rating by 15% while keeping unfavorable steady is an achievement in a political campaign. He may have benefited from the Democratic Convention, and the ‘basement’ campaign may be working. Trump’s hopes in Virginia rest on his ability to drive turnout in his base.”
Interviews for the poll were conducted by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College between Aug. 9 and Saturday. A total of 566 voters in Virginia were interviewed with a margin of error of 4.1%
Residents were called randomly and asked if they were registered to vote and how likely they are to vote. Only those who are currently registered and are at least somewhat likely to vote in November were included, according to a news release from the college.
A majority of likely voters see the election as a decision on the future of the country, while almost one-third see it as a referendum on Trump. Close to 80% of respondents think the country is on the wrong track, a Roanoke College Poll record, while only 16% think it is headed in the right direction.
On the issues, Trump is slightly favored to do a better job on the economy, but trails Biden badly on handling race relations, protests and civil unrest, and COVID-19, according to the poll results.
Voters also were asked about the state of race relations in the country, with two-thirds responding that they are fairly bad or very bad. And just over half had a positive view of Black Lives Matter.
Poll results also show Sen. Mark Warner leading his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade. Warner’s favorable rating is 51%, up 14 points since May, while his unfavorable rating rose from 21% in May to 26% in August.
Gade, his Republican challenger, is largely unknown with 67% of likely voters not knowing enough to have an opinion of him. His favorable rating of 20% doubles his unfavorable rating of 10%, according to the poll results.
“Senator Warner has a comfortable margin at this point with a healthy lead, a positive favorable rating, and an opponent in Daniel Gade, who is largely unknown to most voters,” Wilson said in the news release. “Gade’s hope lies in his low unfavorable rating and the opportunity to define himself if he can reach the voters.”
