Roanoke College still recovering from December cyberattack

While most computer systems are now restored at Roanoke College, authorities continue to investigate an attack on the school’s network.
What was previously described as a cyber incident — one that disabled the Roanoke College computer network and played into a decision to delay the start of spring semester — might have nefarious origins, said an email from the school’s public relations director, Teresa Gereaux.
“The cyber incident appears to have been an intentional attack,” Gereaux said. “The college continues to work closely with law enforcement on the matter and cybersecurity experts are working to determine what sensitive information, if any, may have been affected.”
Since the December attack, most of the school’s network has been restored by staff, and progress continues as Roanoke College rebuilds its ability to function, Gereaux said. The college’s cyber insurance provider is assisting with forensic and legal services, while the FBI and Virginia State Police investigate.
“Additional improvements and investments are being made to protect the College and our community against this type of attack in the future,” Gereaux said. “The College is making investments to strengthen security on our computer network and working systems.”
New security software and protections are being installed, and individual computers on campus are being digitally sanitized before being placed back on the network, Gereaux said. Additionally, new protocol will require all users to undergo two-factor authentication to ensure system logins are legitimate, and not the work of a hacker.
“The College is making every effort to secure and strengthen our network,” Gereaux said. “Much of the restoration process is highly labor-intensive and requires great caution that each step is cyber secure.”
This situation at Roanoke College presents a good reminder for everyone to be mindful of best practices for keeping personal information and passwords secure online, Gereaux said.
“It’s the responsibility of everyone in our community to practice careful and safe computer use,” Gereaux said. “Network security requires everyone to do our part to protect ourselves and each other, including using strong passwords, changing them regularly and monitoring your accounts for any unusual activity.”
Roanoke College begins its spring semester Monday.