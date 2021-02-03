Roanoke College still recovering from December cyberattack

While most computer systems are now restored at Roanoke College, authorities continue to investigate an attack on the school’s network.

What was previously described as a cyber incident — one that disabled the Roanoke College computer network and played into a decision to delay the start of spring semester — might have nefarious origins, said an email from the school’s public relations director, Teresa Gereaux.

“The cyber incident appears to have been an intentional attack,” Gereaux said. “The college continues to work closely with law enforcement on the matter and cybersecurity experts are working to determine what sensitive information, if any, may have been affected.”

Since the December attack, most of the school’s network has been restored by staff, and progress continues as Roanoke College rebuilds its ability to function, Gereaux said. The college’s cyber insurance provider is assisting with forensic and legal services, while the FBI and Virginia State Police investigate.