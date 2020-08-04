Roanoke College to investigate concerns about sexual misconduct response

Roanoke College said it will investigate allegations that its former front-line anti-discrimination officer responded to student complaints about sexual misconduct with insensitivity, sexism and victim-blaming.
Dean of Students Brian Chisom did not respond to requests for comment. His campus role over sexual misconduct matters was curtailed when he left the front-line position after a reorganization in 2018. His supervisory authority over such matters as Title IX coordinator ended this week, college spokeswoman Melanie Tolan said Tuesday.
Aaron Fetrow, vice president for resource development, was named interim Title IX coordinator for the college, Tolan said. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools and other entities that rely on federal money. Sexual misconduct is a form of sex discrimination.
Last week, an anonymous petition calling for the resignation or removal of Chisom and other changes drew 1,500 signatures and biting commentary shortly after being posted at change.org. It was titled “Demanding Accountability for Misconduct Cases Neglected by Roanoke College” and was directed to the board of trustees at the private, nonprofit college in Salem.
The petition also seeks “a stronger commitment from Roanoke College to protect and believe survivors” and “a recognition of past shortcomings on the college’s behalf stemming from a lack of support for those willing to come forward.” In addition, it seeks more training in sexual misconduct response for college personnel.
An investigation of Chisom, the petition said, should focus on how his alleged “shortcomings” compromised safety and protected assailants. Signatures poured in.
Thursday, the college released a statement in response to the petition that was roundly condemned as inadequate on social media. In a letter posted to Facebook on Friday, even the college president said the response fell short.
After first saying it would “review” the matter raised by the petition, the college then announced an outside, independent investigation to probe criticisms of Chisom.
“You have my personal commitment to communicate clearly and with measurable detail about our work to address sexual violence in our community and society,” read the letter signed by President Michael Maxey.
Chisom is a 27-year employee of Roanoke College, according to his LinkedIn page. He was the campus point person for student reports of sexual misconduct from an unknown date up until a reorganization in 2018, when that duty shifted to Amy Perkins, the assistant dean of students. Perkins is still in that role and is accepting input from people who have information for the investigator, Tolan said.
Chisom had retained overall responsibility for Title IX compliance but was replaced this week in light of the investigation, Tolan said. Chisom’s status at the college is otherwise unchanged, Tolan said.
According to the petition, numerous individuals who attend or attended Roanoke College “have had the unfortunate experience of relying on Dean Chisom’s assistance in cases of sexual misconduct. Dean Chisom’s line of questioning and general tone of conversation is based in victim blaming and sexism that has even gone as far as bigoted commentary when interacting with students."
The petition doesn't cite specific instances or individuals or tie the allegations to a specific year or time period. There was no response to two queries seeking further information sent to an email address provided with the petition.
Tolan said the investigator has been selected, but she declined to identify the party or predict how long the inquiry would take. Roanoke College is scheduled to begin its fall semester Aug. 19.
According to the college’s annual safety report for 2019, there were five reports of rape in 2018, four on campus and one at an off-campus building or property associated with the university. There was one report of fondling and one report of dating violence, both on campus, the report said. The 2020 report with 2019 data is not yet out. The college has 1,900 students.
In Maxey’s letter, the president apologized for the college's initial Facebook post responding to the petition, which Maxey said contained a “wrong and insufficient” message. It had provoked a bevy of negative replies, including for a passage that said Chisom "has ably held several staff roles and made many outstanding contributions to Roanoke College."
“Your comments and calls — and we have listened to them all — made clear your disappointment in our failure to recognize the community pain on this issue," Maxey wrote in his follow-up letter. "We care deeply about this community, and it was difficult to hear how we have let you down.”
A new round of social media commentary followed on the college's Facebook page, much of it positive toward the college and Maxey for the change in tone and new action plan.
