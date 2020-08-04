Roanoke College to investigate concerns about sexual misconduct response

According to the petition, numerous individuals who attend or attended Roanoke College “have had the unfortunate experience of relying on Dean Chisom’s assistance in cases of sexual misconduct. Dean Chisom’s line of questioning and general tone of conversation is based in victim blaming and sexism that has even gone as far as bigoted commentary when interacting with students."

The petition doesn't cite specific instances or individuals or tie the allegations to a specific year or time period. There was no response to two queries seeking further information sent to an email address provided with the petition.

Tolan said the investigator has been selected, but she declined to identify the party or predict how long the inquiry would take. Roanoke College is scheduled to begin its fall semester Aug. 19.

According to the college’s annual safety report for 2019, there were five reports of rape in 2018, four on campus and one at an off-campus building or property associated with the university. There was one report of fondling and one report of dating violence, both on campus, the report said. The 2020 report with 2019 data is not yet out. The college has 1,900 students.