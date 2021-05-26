Roanoke commission announces minigrants for anti-violence initiatives

With summer approaching, Roanoke’s gun violence prevention commission is rolling out a series of minigrants to support anti-violence programs with a focus on youth outreach.

The grants announced Wednesday were awarded to 17 community nonprofits that sought support for work ranging from mentoring initiatives to youth events to a gun buyback proposal.

The grants, funded through $65,000 previously budgeted for the commission’s goals, will range in size from about $1,600 to $4,500. Details are being finalized now.

The selected programs will take place over the summer with an emphasis on connecting with the community’s youth and young adults.

Rising gun violence has been clustered in those age groups. By mid-May, nearly 60% of shooting victims in the city so far this year were age 25 or under.

One-third of the victims were teenagers, according to police data. In nearly every case where a suspect had been identified, that person was in their teens or early 20s.

Youth outreach has become a key focus for the gun violence commission. That group was formed to develop long-term, multifaceted strategies to defuse violence.