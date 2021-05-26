Roanoke commission announces minigrants for anti-violence initiatives

With summer approaching, Roanoke’s gun violence prevention commission is rolling out a series of minigrants to support anti-violence programs with a focus on youth outreach.
The grants announced Wednesday were awarded to 17 community nonprofits that sought support for work ranging from mentoring initiatives to youth events to a gun buyback proposal.
The grants, funded through $65,000 previously budgeted for the commission’s goals, will range in size from about $1,600 to $4,500. Details are being finalized now.
The selected programs will take place over the summer with an emphasis on connecting with the community’s youth and young adults.
Rising gun violence has been clustered in those age groups. By mid-May, nearly 60% of shooting victims in the city so far this year were age 25 or under.
One-third of the victims were teenagers, according to police data. In nearly every case where a suspect had been identified, that person was in their teens or early 20s.
Youth outreach has become a key focus for the gun violence commission. That group was formed to develop long-term, multifaceted strategies to defuse violence.
The commission’s new minigrant program attracted 24 applications with proposals totaling $101,000.
The initiatives selected are:
• Anew Genesis Ministries: funding for mentoring and entrepreneurial skills program for youth age 12 to 18.
• Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia: funding for Project Learn to pilot positive action and violence reduction education.
• Building Bridges Over Barriers: funding for a festival to raise awareness and offer resources to help residents curb violence.
• Casa Latina Roanoke Valley: funding for summer hangout program for youth with a focus on teaching conflict resolution, alternatives to violence and healthy outlets.
• CommUNITY Arts Reach: funding for Guns Down, ARTS UP educational and performance-based program.
• Cultural Arts for Excellence: funding for youth summer camp with programs that include teaching positive nonviolent coping skills.
• Family Service of Roanoke Valley: funding for after-school youth centers to support summer programming.
• Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries Inc.: funding for three community outreach programs serving inner-city youth to include the relaunch of CLIP (Children Learning Program in the Prevention of Crime).
• Paradise Cathedral Family Center, Humble Bees Youth Ministry: funding for training and programming for peer mentors.
• Paradise Community Development Center: funding for Lock-In events for school-age youth with programs that teach nonviolent conflict resolution.
• SOOUL Foundation: funding for summer mentoring program serving middle school students.
• Straight Street Roanoke Valley Inc.: funding for presentations within the city schools modeled after Rachel's Challenge to share anti-violence education and develop peer support systems.
• The Humble Hustle Company Inc.: funding to collaborate with Imagine Me Mentoring to offer a free summer enrichment camp for youth grades five to eight.
• Total Action for Progress: funding for community engagement project to foster new partnerships and strengthen resources with a focus on the Melrose-Rugby neighborhood.
• Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition: funding for Groceries Not Guns, a gun buyback, designed to reduce gun access among adolescents as a means of decreasing suicide and homicide risks.
• West End Center for Youth: funding to expand services for teens.
• W.E. Charm: funding to support a violence intervention program that includes mentoring, education and training workshops.