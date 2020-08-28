Roanoke council approves hazard pay, bonuses for city employees

Roanoke’s police, firefighters, emergency workers and other city employees will receive extra money as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.
On Friday, the Roanoke City Council unanimously approved giving public safety personnel up to $2,000 in hazard pay and awarding other city staffers $1,000 bonuses. The council approved the extra pay near the end of its two-day retreat at Charter Hall in the City Market Building.
“We are rewarding our employees for their commitment and dedication during a very difficult time,” Mayor Sherman Lea said after the meeting. “It’s important to let people know how much you appreciate them as much as you can. We are very appreciative for what they have done.”
An estimated 600 public safety workers — which include Roanoke City Police, Fire/EMS and Sheriff’s Office employees — will be eligible to receive an additional $3.50 per hour for each hour worked during the peak pandemic period between March 1 and June 30, up to a maximum of $2,000. Part-time public safety employees will be eligible for up to $1,000 in extra pay.
About 1,000 other full-time city employees who were on the job during that same period will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus. Part-time employees will be eligible for a $500 bonus.
Employees will receive their extra pay Sept. 30.
The bonuses and hazard pay will cost about $2.5 million total. The city will use $1.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act federal stimulus bill, also known as the CARES Act, to cover the public safety hazard pay. The $1.1 million for city bonuses comes from Roanoke’s general fund, following a better-than-expected revenue picture that emerged just as fiscal year 2020 ended June 30.
The city council cut nearly $8 million from its budget as the COVID-19 economic downturn ate into city revenues. However, revenues ticked up in late spring and early summer, giving the city a surplus that it could tap for the bonuses, Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said.
Cowell praised city workers who continued to provide city services even as the pandemic forced them to work from home, perform extra duties or take other measures to do their jobs.
“Through 24-7, they continued to offer essential services that the citizens depend on,” Cowell told council members. “This is our gratitude for the work they do. It’s the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to folks who worked under extraordinarily trying circumstances.”
Top city leaders are excluded from the bonuses. City council members, Cowell, assistant city managers Sherman Stovall and Brent Robertson, board or commission members, poll workers and Berglund Center employees will not receive bonuses or extra pay.
Council member Michelle Davis said that she understood why Cowell left himself out of the bonus pool, but she praised his work during the pandemic.
“You have worked tirelessly through this epidemic … and I want you to know it’s been recognized,” Davis said, as council members applauded.
