Roanoke council approves hazard pay, bonuses for city employees

Roanoke’s police, firefighters, emergency workers and other city employees will receive extra money as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.

On Friday, the Roanoke City Council unanimously approved giving public safety personnel up to $2,000 in hazard pay and awarding other city staffers $1,000 bonuses. The council approved the extra pay near the end of its two-day retreat at Charter Hall in the City Market Building.

“We are rewarding our employees for their commitment and dedication during a very difficult time,” Mayor Sherman Lea said after the meeting. “It’s important to let people know how much you appreciate them as much as you can. We are very appreciative for what they have done.”

An estimated 600 public safety workers — which include Roanoke City Police, Fire/EMS and Sheriff’s Office employees — will be eligible to receive an additional $3.50 per hour for each hour worked during the peak pandemic period between March 1 and June 30, up to a maximum of $2,000. Part-time public safety employees will be eligible for up to $1,000 in extra pay.

About 1,000 other full-time city employees who were on the job during that same period will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus. Part-time employees will be eligible for a $500 bonus.