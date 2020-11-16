Roanoke council approves ordinance to allow downtown bus station

After a long, winding path, the Roanoke City Council voted Monday to build a new bus station downtown.

During its evening session, the council approved zoning amendments that will allow construction of a major transit center downtown, paving the way to fulfilling the city’s plan to build a bus station along Salem Avenue and Third Street.

The council voted 7-0 to make a downtown transit facility allowable by right, without need of any special exceptions. The city and Greater Roanoke Transit Co., which manages the city’s bus system, Valley Metro, can now build a bus station anywhere in the downtown district.

GRTC proposed in early 2019 to move out of its current site at Campbell Court near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue. That preferred site, in a city-owned paved parking lot, generated controversy when it was publicly announced as the preferred location in early 2019.

The block along Salem Avenue has transitioned from a warehouse district into a neighborhood of downtown apartments, restaurants and a popular microbrewery, Big Lick Brewing Co. Business owners and residents opposed the proposed location and took their opposition to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in August.