Roanoke council approves ordinance to allow downtown bus station
Roanoke council approves ordinance to allow downtown bus station

skd BrandonParkingBusStation 091619 p01 (copy)

The parking lot at the corner of Salem Avenue and Third Street Southwest in downtown Roanoke is the proposed site of the new bus station.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2020

After a long, winding path, the Roanoke City Council voted Monday to build a new bus station downtown.

During its evening session, the council approved zoning amendments that will allow construction of a major transit center downtown, paving the way to fulfilling the city’s plan to build a bus station along Salem Avenue and Third Street.

The council voted 7-0 to make a downtown transit facility allowable by right, without need of any special exceptions. The city and Greater Roanoke Transit Co., which manages the city’s bus system, Valley Metro, can now build a bus station anywhere in the downtown district.

GRTC proposed in early 2019 to move out of its current site at Campbell Court near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue. That preferred site, in a city-owned paved parking lot, generated controversy when it was publicly announced as the preferred location in early 2019.

The block along Salem Avenue has transitioned from a warehouse district into a neighborhood of downtown apartments, restaurants and a popular microbrewery, Big Lick Brewing Co. Business owners and residents opposed the proposed location and took their opposition to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in August.

The BZA denied GRTC’s request for a necessary special exception to allow the bus station be constructed at the Salem Avenue site, also known as the Brandon Lot. That city and GRTC had few options after that denial. Rather than appeal the BZA’s decision in circuit court, the city decided instead to amend the zoning ordinance in order to allow a transit center by right.

Allowing a bus station downtown does not necessarily mean that GRTC will automatically stick to its Salem Avenue plan. The ordinance allows the city to look at other locations, but negotiations with owners of other properties have not been successful.

Initially, the city wanted to locate the station closer to the City Market and the Amtrak platform. Forced to look elsewhere after failed negotiations, the city settled on the Brandon Lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The city bought it in 2019 for nearly $2.19 million.

The city wants to move the bus station out of Campbell Court, which will open the door for a multimillion-dollar renovation project developed by Lucas Thornton, managing partner of Hist:Re Partners. Thornton was one of the people who spoke in favor of the ordinance changes during Monday’s public hearing.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993. He covers the City of Roanoke and writes the Dadline parenting column.

