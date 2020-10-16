Roanoke council candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Roanoke City Council candidate Robert Jeffrey announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is resting while quarantined.

Jeffrey posted news about his positive test on Facebook and mentioned it during Thursday's online city council forum hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber. In a statement posted on his campaign's Facebook page, Jeffrey wrote that he tested positive on Tuesday and that his wife, Tina, is also presumed to be positive for COVID-19.

"Despite being overly precautions, we were still impacted," Jeffrey wrote.

Jeffrey said any campaigning will be done mostly through internet platforms.

"Contracting this virus is giving me firsthand knowledge of what our fellow citizens are going through," Jeffrey wrote, "and I am even more committed in creating an awareness of this pandemic and the possible impact it has on our City."

Roanoke's municipal election for mayor and city council is Nov. 3, but more than 12,000 registered voters have already cast ballots through early voting. Jeffrey, a Democrat, is one of eight candidates vying for three open council seats.

"With over 20 days left in this campaign, I'm committed to finish this historic election with enthusiasm and fervor," Jeffrey wrote.

