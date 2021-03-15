Roanoke council hears arguments for and against proposed ban on guns on city property

Roanoke City Council members listened through midevening Monday to reasons for and against a proposal to ban guns from city property.
No vote had been taken as of press time. Nor had council members debated the measure as of 8:30 p.m. [For updates, check roanoke.com.]
City Manager Bob Cowell said council members were possibly going to take official action after a planned public comment session for which dozens signed up to speak. If the council adopts the proposed measure, the city would immediately ban guns in the downtown municipal building, city parks, municipally operated recreation centers and community centers and other places, according to a draft of the proposal. Virginia's General Assembly last year granted local governments authority to restrict guns.
Members of the public were required to register in advance to speak and to comment through an audio link. The meeting, for which council members gathered at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, was closed to the public because of the pandemic, Cowell said.
Opponents of the ban said it would do little good to restrict guns when those with ill intent won’t comply. “Where is the data that shows the effectiveness of gun free zones” asked Maynard Keller, who ran unsuccessfully for a council seat last year.
“This ordinance is going to accomplish a false sense of security,” said a woman who described herself as a frequent user of city parks. The gun she carries, she said, “gives me peace of mind.” It was not possible to confirm her name Monday night.
Supporters of the ban urged action. “The more guns in the city, the more gun violence,” said a man. “No more gun shows.”
In fact, the proposed measure would not apply to exhibitors and purchasers of firearms at gun shows at the Berglund Center. Nor would it restrict museums that display guns or living history re-enactors staging re-enactments.
At its core, the measure would prohibit "the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms, ammunition or components" in buildings owed or used by the city or any governmental agency created by the city.
Under the ordinance, the city would have the power to increase security to enforce the ban, including through the use of metal detectors or greater use of security guards. The ban would not apply to police officers, on-duty members of the military or security guards working for the city.
Violation of the measure would be a misdemeanor.