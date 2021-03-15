Roanoke council hears arguments for and against proposed ban on guns on city property

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This ordinance is going to accomplish a false sense of security,” said a woman who described herself as a frequent user of city parks. The gun she carries, she said, “gives me peace of mind.” It was not possible to confirm her name Monday night.

Supporters of the ban urged action. “The more guns in the city, the more gun violence,” said a man. “No more gun shows.”

In fact, the proposed measure would not apply to exhibitors and purchasers of firearms at gun shows at the Berglund Center. Nor would it restrict museums that display guns or living history re-enactors staging re-enactments.

At its core, the measure would prohibit "the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms, ammunition or components" in buildings owed or used by the city or any governmental agency created by the city.

Under the ordinance, the city would have the power to increase security to enforce the ban, including through the use of metal detectors or greater use of security guards. The ban would not apply to police officers, on-duty members of the military or security guards working for the city.

Violation of the measure would be a misdemeanor.

