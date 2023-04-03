Five candidates are being considered for appointment to the Roanoke School Board, as two seats become available for new terms beginning July 1.

Three of the candidates, Jacqueline Moon, Auraliz Quintana and Christopher Link, were interviewed during Monday's city council meeting. The council will interview two board incumbents seeking reappointment, Eli Jamison, chair of the city school board, and current member Natasha Saunders, on April 17.

Moon moved to Roanoke in 1990, attended Roanoke schools, and served in the military before becoming a real estate assessor in 2004. She has a son who is a William Fleming High School senior.

“I was always the classroom mom or in the PTA, trying to be involved however I could,” Moon said.

Moon said that if she is appointed to the school board, her focus would be to address problems of housing insecurity and the “cycle of poverty” among students in the city.

“If you can break the cycle of poverty, you can change the world,” she said.

Born in Puerto Rico, Quintana has lived in Roanoke for seven years. She is the supervisor for afterschool activities for the city's parks and recreation department. Before moving to Roanoke, she spent several years working for child protective services in New York. She has one child who graduated from city schools and another currently attending.

“I want to be able to connect to other board members and to parents and others by being myself,” Quintana said. “Being honest and transparent, and most of all, by showing how much I care for these kids.”

Quintana said that her main reason for applying to the school board was to provide representation for Roanoke's growing and under-represented Hispanic population.

“Nobody on the board is Hispanic,” Quintana said. “I want to be able to translate for them, and to transmit some of their worries.”

Link, has lived in Roanoke since 2013. He was born in Richmond, and attended Virginia Tech, where he earned two degrees in engineering. He works as a structural engineering consultant. He has a daughter currently attending city schools.

Link said that his primary reason for seeking the school board appointment was to address what he sees as an “anti-public education” trend in the U.S.

“I always thought it was settled science that a robust school system is in the interest of a functional society,” Link said.

Each of the five candidates will be called back for the city council meeting on April 17, the same day the two incumbent candidates will be interviewed. A public hearing will be held in which residents of Roanoke will be able to speak on behalf of candidates, and voice opinions on which candidates should serve before the council makes its final decision.

In Roanoke, city council appoints school board members to three-year terms.

