Roanoke council lauds city registrar office's work as early vote exceeds 42%

The Roanoke City Council commended the city voter registrar’s office for smoothly handling a record number of voters who cast early ballots.

Absentee voting began Sept. 18 as a new Virginia law expanded the amount of time people could vote before Election Day and allowed people to vote absentee without giving a reason for voting early. The early voting period ended Saturday.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb credited city registrar Andrew Cochran and his staff for their work, as about 27,227 people voted early, with about 18,000 of them voting in person and another 9,000 or so choosing to mail their ballots. That figure accounts for about 42% of Roanoke’s approximately 64,000 voters.

“I think we’re going to set some records with election turnout,” Cobb said during Monday afternoon’s council meeting.

In addition to the presidential election and other federal races, Roanoke’s ballot includes elections for mayor and city council. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is running for a second four-year term against challenger David Bowers. Eight candidates are up for three open city council seats.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In other business Monday:

The city council welcomed new member Vivian Sanchez-Jones to her first meeting since she was appointed on Oct. 19 to fill an unexpired term that runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

The council kept outdoors-related projects moving forward by authorizing city manager Bob Cowell to negotiate the acquisition of rights of way in Northeast Roanoke to extend the Tinker Creek Greenway from 13th St. Northeast to Mason Mill Park. The council also initiated phase II of the River’s Edge Sports Complex improvements by approving a $276,000 contract extension with Lumsden and Associates architectural firm for design work that will include new bathroom facilities, playground equipment, picnic areas and other enhancements.

Scott Ramsburg was welcomed as the new director for Roanoke Valley Television cable channel 3. Ramsburg had been marketing and administration manager for Roanoke County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. He has also worked as creative supervisor at WSLS-TV (Channel 10), studied playwriting at Hollins University and has other national TV experience.

