Roanoke council presents priorities to state legislators

The Roanoke City Council found common ground with Roanoke Valley legislators on matters of expanding internet broadband access, holding the line on educational priorities and providing proper training for law enforcement.
Other items, such as banning smoking in city parks and amending the city charter to include the new November election schedule, were not as enthusiastically received by Republican legislators when the council presented its legislative agenda Monday morning at city hall.
Roanoke’s legislative priorities include asking the General Assembly to spend more money on mental health care, clarify water quality rules related to local redevelopment projects, give localities more leverage to collect unpaid solid waste fees and allowing bicyclists charged with traffic violations go through safety training rather than pay fines. (The entire list can be found online at https://bit.ly/37MjwZR).
Because the 2021 General Assembly session will last only 30 days, the number of bills legislators can file will be limited. Delegates can file just seven bills, senators 12. In odd-numbered years, the legislature convenes for 30 days, but usually extends the session to 46 days in order to consider more legislation. House Republicans have already said they will not agree to a session longer than 30 days.
A shorter session, theoretically, could limit the amount of legislation passed by a Democratic-controlled General Assembly and signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
“There is that possibility that it will be a very short session, so there’s a limited amount of time to get things accomplished,” said council member Bill Bestpitch, chair of the council’s legislative committee. “Really a 46-day session is not that long."
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, told council members he was hopeful a longer session could still happen. Edwards said there is “some discussions going on with the governor and the Republicans in the Senate” about extending the session.
“It’s like a lot of things in Richmond, you don’t know for sure until it happens,” Edwards said.
Working with the government consulting firm Advanta, council narrowed its legislative priorities to two each for the four legislators to take to Richmond.
Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said because of the current limits on the number of bills, he won’t be able to carry any of Roanoke’s proposed legislation during the session.
“I simply don’t have the bandwidth to carry anything for you this year,” said Head, who said that he was already “spoken for” regarding requests for legislation.
Even so, both Head and state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, told council they had reservations about the council’s request to add the city’s new November election date to the city charter, thereby enshrining the date in the city's founding document. This year, Roanoke’s local elections were moved from May to November, which coincided with the presidential and congressional elections.
The move increased voter turnout significantly over a May election, but the switch caused controversy among those who believed the Democratic-dominated council had engineered the change to take advantage of high Democratic turnout during a presidential election year.
In the end, Democrats Trish White-Boyd and Robert Jeffrey won seats on the council, as did independent candidate Stephanie Moon Reynolds. A third Democrat, Peter Volosin, finished fifth out of eight candidates.
Otherwise, Democrats and Republican legislators found common cause in some areas, which included improving broadband infrastructure. Head noted that even in areas of the city where high-speed internet is available, it’s not always affordable, especially for small businesses.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he supported the council’s requests to transfer blighted properties to land banks or nonprofits rather than be sold at auction. With the limits on bills this session, Rasoul said he would look to combine that request with another statewide bill. He said he would do the same regarding the request to ban smoking at outdoor public facilities.
This year, Edwards helped pass a bill that gives localities the authority to ban guns from public buildings, such as city hall, which is a legislative request Roanoke council had proposed in the past. The city has not taken any action on banning weapons since the bill was passed, however.
“You do have authority now to go ahead and adopt some local ordinances,” Edwards said. “I think it will help if you’re so inclined to do that.”
