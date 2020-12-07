Roanoke council presents priorities to state legislators

“There is that possibility that it will be a very short session, so there’s a limited amount of time to get things accomplished,” said council member Bill Bestpitch, chair of the council’s legislative committee. “Really a 46-day session is not that long."

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, told council members he was hopeful a longer session could still happen. Edwards said there is “some discussions going on with the governor and the Republicans in the Senate” about extending the session.

“It’s like a lot of things in Richmond, you don’t know for sure until it happens,” Edwards said.

Working with the government consulting firm Advanta, council narrowed its legislative priorities to two each for the four legislators to take to Richmond.

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said because of the current limits on the number of bills, he won’t be able to carry any of Roanoke’s proposed legislation during the session.

“I simply don’t have the bandwidth to carry anything for you this year,” said Head, who said that he was already “spoken for” regarding requests for legislation.