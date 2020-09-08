Roanoke council pushes back bus station deadlines

Both ordinances passed 6-0, as Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb conducted the meeting in Mayor Sherman Lea’s absence.

Roanoke and GRTC had been working on plans to build the new bus station along Salem Avenue since January 2019.

The proposal met stiff opposition from business owners and some residents who live on the 300 and 400 blocks of Salem Avenue, several of whom spoke against the project during the BZA meeting when it rejected the city’s plan in a 5-2 vote.

The project also calls for Hist:Re Partners to redevelop the Campbell Court property, located along Campbell Avenue Southwest in Roanoke.

In other council action Tuesday:

n The council approved an amendment to the approved sale of a city-owned parking lot to the Roanoke Higher Education Center, which will be used as a pedestrian plaza that will include historical information about the Gainsboro neighborhood.

The project had been controversial when first proposed last year because neighborhood activists said it reminded them of a historical period when Roanoke government bulldozed Black neighborhhods in the 1960s in a program called urban renewal.