Roanoke council sets process to replace member who resigned, finds new place for Lee monument

In a letter, Evergreen president Donald Wilson and historical society president F. Anderson Stone noted that Evergreen Burial Park would be a fitting place for the memorial because at least 60 Confederate veterans and at least one Union soldier are buried there.

The memorial will stand near a flagpole dedicated to the memory of the astronauts who died in the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986.

Spencer new city attorney

Longtime Roanoke senior assistant attorney Tim Spencer will become the new city attorney, following Callaghan’s retirement at the end of this month.

Spencer, 59, who has worked in Roanoke for 17 years, is a Portsmouth native and graduate of Virginia Military Institute who holds a law degree from the T. C. Williams School of Law. Before arriving in Roanoke, he was Danville’s city attorney for seven and a half years. He called his new position a “dream job.”

“It’s been about 20 years of working toward this goal,” Spencer said in an interview following Monday’s meeting. He added that his role is to represent the council and help it attain policy objectives.