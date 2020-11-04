Roanoke council winners ready to get to work

Trish White-Boyd stood in the rain, clad in a hoodie, as she greeted early voters who had lined up outside the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office on Kimball Avenue last month. She felt a wave starting to build.
“I knew Democrats were voting early,” White-Boyd said Wednesday afternoon, hours after she topped all vote-getters in Roanoke’s city council election, which also made her the city’s vice mayor-elect.
“I was at the polls, meeting people, talking to them and shaking hands … or at least doing elbow bumps during COVID. I knew Democrats were voting early and that Republicans were reluctant to do so because of the rhetoric they had heard about early voting.”
On election night, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, she wasn’t surprised when more than 27,000 early ballots broke heavily Democratic, lifting her to a first full term as a council member, and placing the Roanoke City Council firmly in Democratic hands.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, also a Democrat, won a second term by defeating independent challenger David Bowers 20,955 votes to 18,845, a margin of 5.25 percentage points. Lea, too, surged to victory after the early votes were posted to the Virginia Department of Elections website. Bowers had held a steady lead after votes were counted from people who voted on Election Day, but Lea won early voters by a 15,318 to 10,496 tally.
In a way, Roanoke was a microcosm of the country as a whole on Tuesday night, with Election Day voting tilting more Republican and absentee counts heavily favoring Democrats. In the presidential voting, Democrat Joe Biden took 71% of Roanoke’s early vote.
Virginia increased opportunities for no-excuse absentee voting and mail-in ballots this year by allowing people to cast ballots from Sept. 18 until Oct. 31. Roanoke’s early-vote totals constituted nearly two-thirds of all ballots cast in the city, and they were cast mainly by Democrats.
White-Boyd has served on the council since being appointed to fulfill the term of council member John Garland, who resigned in 2019. White-Boyd had narrowly missed being elected to council in 2016. Now, by virtue of being the top vote-getter in a field of eight candidates, White-Boyd will become the city’s vice mayor in January, succeeding Joe Cobb, who held the post for two years.
“I want to thank the citizens of Roanoke for their votes, their support and their confidence in me as a leader in our city,” White-Boyd said.
Fellow Democrat Robert Jeffrey was the second-leading vote-getter with 12,852 votes. Former longtime city council clerk Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who ran as an independent after falling just short for the Democratic ticket after its online primary last spring, won the third seat.
The three will join Lea to form the first majority Black city council in Roanoke’s history, as African Americans will occupy four of the council’s seven seats. Other members include Bill Bestpitch and Joe Cobb, two white men, and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, a native of the Dominican Republic who was just appointed to a council seat last month.
Moon Reynolds said she hadn’t considered the historic makeup of the council until she saw The Roanoke Times headlines Wednesday morning.
“I just look at it as a new council coming to serve the public,” Moon Reynolds said.
Moon Reynolds said all council members should work together and engage residents in decisions. Among her goals will be finding ways to deal with or rehabilitate abandoned properties in neighborhoods, which has been a council priority, as well.
Jeffrey said that the Black majority was historic, but that the members would be judged by their work on behalf of citizens.
“It’s about not just being an African-American on council, but about what we are doing once we’re on council,” he said. “We have to make sure that we follow through on what we say.”
For Jeffrey, that means addressing Roanoke’s high poverty rates and improving economic conditions for citizens and businesses, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. Jeffrey himself is recovering from COVID-19.
Republican Peg McGuire finished fourth in the race for three seats, coming in about 1,500 votes behind Moon Reynolds. She was followed in order by Democrat Peter Volosin, independent Kiesha Preston, Republican Maynard Keller and Libertarian Cesar Alberto.
The new council will be seated in January.
