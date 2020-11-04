Roanoke council winners ready to get to work

The three will join Lea to form the first majority Black city council in Roanoke’s history, as African Americans will occupy four of the council’s seven seats. Other members include Bill Bestpitch and Joe Cobb, two white men, and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, a native of the Dominican Republic who was just appointed to a council seat last month.

Moon Reynolds said she hadn’t considered the historic makeup of the council until she saw The Roanoke Times headlines Wednesday morning.

“I just look at it as a new council coming to serve the public,” Moon Reynolds said.

Moon Reynolds said all council members should work together and engage residents in decisions. Among her goals will be finding ways to deal with or rehabilitate abandoned properties in neighborhoods, which has been a council priority, as well.

Jeffrey said that the Black majority was historic, but that the members would be judged by their work on behalf of citizens.

“It’s about not just being an African-American on council, but about what we are doing once we’re on council,” he said. “We have to make sure that we follow through on what we say.”