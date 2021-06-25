Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey named in eviction lawsuit, calls case meritless

A nonprofit is seeking to evict Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey from his rented office at a senior apartment complex, according to court papers.

Jeffrey, a magazine publisher, said Friday the case is meritless, but he plans to leave anyway. The rent has been paid, he said.

The plaintiff, Carroll Carter, said “there is something going on” but declined to elaborate.

Carter filed suit June 11 on behalf of the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, or NNEO, which owns the McCray Court senior complex on Ninth Street Northwest. Jeffrey, CEO of Jeffrey Media, publishes the monthly lifestyle and issues magazine ColorsVA and uses an office there. He also managed McCray Court at one time, but resigned several months ago over issues with Carter, he said.

In the filing, the nonprofit NNEO seeks a court order to terminate Jeffrey Media’s tenancy of the office over an alleged “breach of lease” for reasons “other than nonpayment of rent.” The filing gives no further explanation of the reasons for the eviction request. Jeffrey has been served with the unlawful detainer action. A July 15 hearing has been scheduled in Roanoke General District Court.

