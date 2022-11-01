Roanoke County affordable housing project to get $15 million in tax credits

A Virginia Beach-based company will get $15 million through a new state program for its affordable apartment complex planned for Roanoke County.

The state announced Monday that a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits is being awarded to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The HOTC program originated in 2021 through legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly. A priority was given to developments that are part of a strategic initiative for affordable housing such as the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI). There was also a priority for multi-phase developments that can increase efficiency by incorporating HOTC and combining all phases into a single development, according to the release.

The Lawson Companies project — Smith Ridge Commons — will include 216 units and is slated to be built on a 12.5-acre plot of land on the 5000 block of Cove Road, and the 2700 block of Peters Creek Road, south of the Beacon Ridge subdivision, according to county documents.

The project would be the first for Lawson in Southwest Virginia, company spokesman Dan Hankin wrote in an email back in February when the project was approved by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

Lawson manages 30 multifamily communities in Hampton Roads and Richmond.

Smith Ridge Commons will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in energy-efficient, EarthCraft and Energy Star Certified buildings, Hankin wrote in February.

Smith Ridge will serve individuals and families earning up to 60% of the area median income, Hankin wrote.

While rates have not been finalized, approximate prices for dwellings at the complex would be $800 for a one bedroom, $950 for a two bedroom, and $1,100 for a three bedroom, Hankin said previously.

“The prices of these apartments are expected to be 25-30% below the rate of high-quality, market rate properties within the greater Roanoke market,” he said previously, also noting that affordable housing tax-credits, administered by Virginia Housing, will help keep the prices below market prices.

With construction starting next year, the first phase is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2024, with the second and third phases being completed at the same time in 2025 and 2026, as of February.

Hankin said the company was not immediately ready to answer questions Monday about the current status of the project, or how exactly the state funds will be used.

The total estimated cost of the project has not been announced.