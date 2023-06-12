Roanoke County has started a program to paint stormwater drains in an effort to educate citizens about the importance of protecting area waterways.

County officials say the need to bring pollution awareness and to curb illegal dumping into the county’s waterways is still a very real issue.

The biggest misconception by citizens is that stormwater drains go to a treatment plant, but the fact is it goes directly into local rivers and streams, Cindy Linkenhoker, the county’s stormwater program manager, said Thursday.

“We responded recently to a citizen complaint. The lady called me up and said that one of her neighbors had changed the oil in his van, collected the oil in some sort of container and walked right over to the storm drainage inlet and poured it in,” she said.

Linkenhoker said Roanoke County has an illicit discharge ordinance, “which essentially makes it illegal to put anything into a storm drainage system other than rainwater.”

She said calls of people polluting through the drainage system are more prevalent than the county would like, and the damage from the pollution can cause big problems for the environment, and large cleaning jobs for the county.

One quart of oil can contaminate up to 250,000 gallons of water and can cause an oil slick nearly two acres in size, according to Linkenhoker.

Roanoke County’s Department of Development Services initiated the program and provides the necessary supplies.

The stencil kit comes complete with a Mylar stencil, non-toxic paint, a whisk broom, work gloves, safety vests, trash bags, and a drainage map on which the stenciled storm drain inlets will be identified.

The stencils say things like “dump no waste, drains to creek,” while also sporting a fish in between the text.

Linkenhoker said pet waste is another big contributor to stormwater pollution.

“People will take their dog for a walk. They’ll carry the bags with them, they’ll actually pick up the dog feces, and then they’ll wait till they get to the street corner where there’s a drop inlet and toss it in,” she said.

Additionally, sediment washouts from construction sites or home lawns are another big polluter to local waterways.

“Sediment gets into the water and blocks the sunlight, which kills submerged aquatic grasses,” Linkenhoker said. “It smothers the fish eggs and little critters that the fish feed on and other aquatic life … We have an entire program called the erosion and sediment control program directed at construction.

“Even for homeowners, they want to redo their yard and they hire a landscaping contractor to dig it all up, and they’re going to replant it. While that soil is there is when it’s prone to erosion and when the sediment leaves the site it’s going straight to the nearest waterway.”

Linkenhoker said citizens can help control sediment runoff by having a nice healthy lawn with few bare spots, and by using things like mulch to cover bare soil in their yards.

Students at William Byrd High School recently participated in the program, as has one individual who has painted approximately 40 drains on his own, according to Linkenhoker.

To learn more about the program or to sign up your stenciling team, citizens can call Linkenhoker at 540-772-2036 or email her at linkenhoker@roanokecountyva.gov.