Roanoke County announces new director of libraries

Roanoke County's new director of libraries, Jim Blanton, starts Monday, the county announced Friday.

Blanton has more than 20 years of experience working libraries in Virginia and Kentucky, and is coming most recently from Asheville, North Carolina, where he was library director for Buncombe County Public Libraries since 2018.

“I am thrilled,” Blanton said in a news release. “I look forward to returning to Virginia, working with the library and county staff as well as getting to know the people and families who make what I do possible and fulfilling.”

He brings experience expanding library programs and services, developing community partnerships, library construction projects, and multiyear budgeting, the county said. Blanton follows Shari Henry, who served as director for almost five years.

In other library news, September is library card sign-up month, Botetourt County Libraries said in a press release. Using a library card from Roanoke Valley Libraries, people can patron collections in Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Salem and Botetourt County, said Botetourt County Director of Libraries Julie Phillips.

“A public library is one of the few places where you can hang out or hold meetings for free or take classes in-person and online for free,” Phillips said. “No matter your situation in life, you’re welcome here.”

Browse Roanoke Valley Libraries collections online at rvl.overdrive.com.