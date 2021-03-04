Roanoke County announces next chief of fire-EMS

A deputy chief of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue has been tapped to lead the department effective March 8.

The promotion of Travis Griffith, a 19-year veteran, was announced Thursday. He will succeed now-retired Chief Steve Simon.

County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said Griffith stood out amid a national field of candidates for the job.

“It reflects highly on the quality of our employees that the best choice was already here in our Fire & Rescue Department,” he said in a news release, adding that Griffith will be able to hit the ground running.

Griffith joined the county department as a firefighter and EMT in 2002. He ascended through the ranks and became deputy chief of operations in 2015.

In that post, he has coordinated more than $4.9 million in federal funding for staffing and equipment, according to the county announcement. He collaborated in the creation of a leadership academy for public safety agencies and, most recently, spearheaded the county’s internal COVID-19 response.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters, who’s also an officer with the volunteer Vinton First Aid Crew, said Griffith is a dedicated public servant who will step seamlessly into his new leadership responsibilities.