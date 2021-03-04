 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke County announces next chief of fire-EMS
0 comments

Roanoke County announces next chief of fire-EMS

{{featured_button_text}}

A deputy chief of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue has been tapped to lead the department effective March 8.

The promotion of Travis Griffith, a 19-year veteran, was announced Thursday. He will succeed now-retired Chief Steve Simon.

Chief Travis Griffith

Chief Travis Griffith

County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said Griffith stood out amid a national field of candidates for the job.

“It reflects highly on the quality of our employees that the best choice was already here in our Fire & Rescue Department,” he said in a news release, adding that Griffith will be able to hit the ground running.

Griffith joined the county department as a firefighter and EMT in 2002. He ascended through the ranks and became deputy chief of operations in 2015.

In that post, he has coordinated more than $4.9 million in federal funding for staffing and equipment, according to the county announcement. He collaborated in the creation of a leadership academy for public safety agencies and, most recently, spearheaded the county’s internal COVID-19 response.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters, who’s also an officer with the volunteer Vinton First Aid Crew, said Griffith is a dedicated public servant who will step seamlessly into his new leadership responsibilities.

Griffith has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program. He lives in Roanoke County with his wife and two daughters.

“I am humbled to have been chosen to stand beside the women and men of this great department as their Fire Chief,” he said in the release. “I am thankful to have received this opportunity and everything we do will continue to be based around providing superior service to those in need.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert