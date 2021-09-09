Roanoke County apartment fire displaces 1

A person was displaced Thursday evening when a fire struck a Cave Spring apartment building, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported just before 7 p.m.in the 4100 block of Wexford Court. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from a two-story building, according to a news release.

The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. One tenant and one cat were home at the time but weren't injured.

The tenant was displaced but was able to stay with family. The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

