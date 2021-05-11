Roanoke County approves cigarette tax, despite business opposition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheetal Patel said she and her husband have been in Roanoke County for 20 years, and are operating a store on Electric Road.

“I’ve been through the Vinton tax increase, which was in 2009, and because of that I had to sell my business and find another occupation, which made me go back to school, which is better for me of course,” Sheetal Patel said. “But I think it does affect many of the communities around here, especially the store owners.”

Sheetal Patel and others said the cigarette tax will drive business out of Roanoke County and into nearby jurisdictions without the levy, like Franklin County. Dharmendra Patadia, who has a store on Williamson Road, said he agreed it would hurt business, which is already imperiled.

“This world is going toward the online shopping more every day,” Patadia said. “Running a convenience store, we need people that come to the store. We see that less and less people come to the story every day.”

Supervisor Paul Mahoney said at 0.0125 cents per cigarette, the county’s proposed tax rate is the same as Vinton’s, but lower than Salem’s, which is 0.0225 cents per stick, or Roanoke’s, at 0.027 cents each.