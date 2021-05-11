Roanoke County approves cigarette tax, despite business opposition

Business owners’ pleas were denied in the name of public safety after a hearing Tuesday, when Roanoke County supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a cigarette tax to go into effect Jan. 1.
Authority for counties to tax cigarettes was recently granted from the state, said Roanoke County Attorney Peter Lubeck. The tax would cost smokers an average of 25 cents extra per pack, he said previously, and would represent $250,000 additional county income during its first 30 days, he clarified from a prior statement.
Among the more than one dozen present to protest the tax, Atul Patel said he operates 10 convenience stores in Roanoke County, and seven more in the city, with 30 years’ experience.
“During this pandemic period, we are struggling to keep our doors open,” Atul Patel said. “We request not to raise any tax for maybe a year or two, maybe three years, because right now we are struggling to keep our doors open.”
Many in the audience held signs with slogans against the cigarette tax, and Atul Patel said they were representing the local Asian-American business owners association.
“Locally owned neighborhood stores need your support,” said signs waved by the audience. “We barely kept our doors open through COVID, please don’t force us to shut them with more taxes.”
Sheetal Patel said she and her husband have been in Roanoke County for 20 years, and are operating a store on Electric Road.
“I’ve been through the Vinton tax increase, which was in 2009, and because of that I had to sell my business and find another occupation, which made me go back to school, which is better for me of course,” Sheetal Patel said. “But I think it does affect many of the communities around here, especially the store owners.”
Sheetal Patel and others said the cigarette tax will drive business out of Roanoke County and into nearby jurisdictions without the levy, like Franklin County. Dharmendra Patadia, who has a store on Williamson Road, said he agreed it would hurt business, which is already imperiled.
“This world is going toward the online shopping more every day,” Patadia said. “Running a convenience store, we need people that come to the store. We see that less and less people come to the story every day.”
Supervisor Paul Mahoney said at 0.0125 cents per cigarette, the county’s proposed tax rate is the same as Vinton’s, but lower than Salem’s, which is 0.0225 cents per stick, or Roanoke’s, at 0.027 cents each.
“I have received numerous phone calls and emails in opposition to the cigarette tax,” Mahoney said. “I felt that we were still in a competitive advantage if we go forward.”
And with a motion to approve the tax from Mahoney, go forward the supervisors did, with Chairman Jason Peters noting the vote continued the board’s stand in favor of public safety.
“This decision today of imposing the tax on cigarettes isn’t one that was taken lightly,” said Supervisor Phil North after the vote. “It’s not going to have that large of an impact on Roanoke County, but the money it gives to us will go to public safety and education ... it will be used wisely.”