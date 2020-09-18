Roanoke County awarded $2.9 million grant to hire 15 firefighters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded a $2.9 million grant to Roanoke County, which will allow its fire department to hire 15 more firefighters.

The grant is through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Response program, which awards grants to fire departments that have a clear need for additional staff.

The grant will fund the hiring and salaries of the new firefighters over the next three years. Homeland security will fund 100% of the grant with no local match due to a COVID-19 waiver.

"The department will utilize the 15 positions to ensure adequate emergency response capabilities and improve coverage during multiple calls and significant fires," Chief Stephen Simon said in a news release.

Training will begin in January and the new firefighters will be assigned to stations in April.

Roanoke County's fire department received a grant from this program in 2016 that allowed it to hire 11 firefighters. The county will continue to fund these positions once the grant concludes in November, according to the news release.

