Roanoke County awards close to $1 million in aid to local businesses

Ruth said he has been in the business for 30 years and saw a huge dip in profits at the peak of the pandemic. He reduced his hours — some days only profiting $100 after seeing two to three customers. He said his business has started rebounding as people return to work.

“That money came at such a good time,” Ruth said. “I’m thankful to Roanoke County for that. I really am. It makes me proud to have a business in Roanoke County, because they took care of me.”

At the beginning, Ruth saw a 70% decrease in business, but that has rebounded to about a 35% decrease, he said. He plans to return to his regular hours after Labor Day to prepare for the fall and winter, when the weather is rougher on shoes and people wear out their boots.

On Friday afternoon, Ruth had dozens of shoes waiting to be picked up as he worked on more. The phone rang multiple times with customers calling in for pick-up times.

“When the phone starts ringing, that’s when you know,” he said.

The city of Salem also set up a business grant program and has disbursed all $500,000 pledged from its CARES Act funding. Cynthia Shelor, chairwoman of the economic development authority, said the city received 123 applications and awarded 100 grants.