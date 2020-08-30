Roanoke County awards close to $1 million in aid to local businesses

Roanoke County has awarded close to $1 million to local businesses since the start of its coronavirus assistance grant program in July.
So far, more than 200 businesses in the county and town of Vinton have received grants — most of them restaurants, retail and health and medical businesses. The average grant amount has been about $5,000.
Economic Development Director Jill Loope said the county and Vinton pledged $1.1 million of their Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to the program. The federal CARES Act is intended to assist local and state governments with expenses that arose due to the pandemic and mandated closures.
Applications were accepted beginning July 6 and grants were awarded to eligible businesses on a first-come, first-served basis. Loope said the county has extended the application deadline indefinitely, or until the fund has disbursed the remaining $145,000. Applications can be found at yesroanoke.com.
Grant awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and are based on number of employees. A business with 25 or more employees is eligible to receive up to $10,000.
The county also opened the program to sole proprietors, who were excluded from the first round of applications.
Michael Ruth, who owns and operates Shoe Doctor on Bernard Drive, received a grant once the county opened the program to sole proprietors. He received $2,500 that he used to replenish supplies for his shoe and leather repair business.
Ruth said he has been in the business for 30 years and saw a huge dip in profits at the peak of the pandemic. He reduced his hours — some days only profiting $100 after seeing two to three customers. He said his business has started rebounding as people return to work.
“That money came at such a good time,” Ruth said. “I’m thankful to Roanoke County for that. I really am. It makes me proud to have a business in Roanoke County, because they took care of me.”
At the beginning, Ruth saw a 70% decrease in business, but that has rebounded to about a 35% decrease, he said. He plans to return to his regular hours after Labor Day to prepare for the fall and winter, when the weather is rougher on shoes and people wear out their boots.
On Friday afternoon, Ruth had dozens of shoes waiting to be picked up as he worked on more. The phone rang multiple times with customers calling in for pick-up times.
“When the phone starts ringing, that’s when you know,” he said.
The city of Salem also set up a business grant program and has disbursed all $500,000 pledged from its CARES Act funding. Cynthia Shelor, chairwoman of the economic development authority, said the city received 123 applications and awarded 100 grants.
“The response from the business community has been positive and many have expressed they appreciate the support,” Shelor said. “The city and EDA continue to look for ways to help our businesses.”
The city of Roanoke this month announced it is accepting applications for more than $7 million in grants, most of it coming from the CARES Act. The money can be used for a variety of expenses, from purchasing personal protective equipment items to paying musicians for performances to helping families pay off debts incurred because of the pandemic.
Applications and other information are available on the city’s website at www.roanokeva.gov/2606/Recovery-Funds.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.