Roanoke County board approves 20-year Hollins area plan

Planning Director Philip Thompson said he heard from residents and visitors that they wanted to walk from their neighborhoods to community facilities, commercial areas and restaurants.

Some pedestrian and road improvements are already underway, with most being funded through state and regional grants, Hollins District Supervisor Phil North said. The county hopes to continue pursuing those funds for future projects.

The plan also emphasizes needs at the Hollins public library branch, which averages 600 visitors per day and is the second busiest in the Roanoke Valley system. The Hollins branch reached its capacity in 2018, which means it cannot increase the number of visitors or its circulation without a larger building.

The county is looking to rebuild the library in a more centralized location — a request heard from multiple citizens — or to rebuild and modernize the current location.

The county also plans to prioritize parks and recreation, landscape improvements and greenway connection opportunities. The county has made it a priority to protect the scenic views of the Read Mountain Preserve.