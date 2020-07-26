Roanoke County board to vote on 20-year economic development plan for Hollins area

Thompson said most people wanted road improvements, more places to gather and the ability to walk or bike from their neighborhoods to commercial and community spaces.

“And for people who stay at the hotels, it’d be nice for them to be able to walk to a restaurant,” Thompson said.

The plan recommends constructing sidewalk and bike lanes on Peters Creek Road from Williamson Road to Barrens Road. It also recommends building pedestrian accommodations on Williamson Road and Walrond Drive to safely connect different areas of Hollins.

Some pedestrian and road improvements already are underway, and the county plans to leverage as much state and federal funding as possible to complete the rest. The timeline on each project depends on grant applications and other financial opportunities.

“These are all visions,” Hollins District Supervisor Phil North said. “At the end of the day, the funding and community engagement you get in the first 10 years dictates what happens in the next 10.”

The plan also recommends rebuilding the Hollins Branch Library in a more central location or rebuilding and modernizing the library at its current location.