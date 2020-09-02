Roanoke County day program partnership stalled while filling staff

The school board also addressed how to make sure families sign up if they need child care.

Applications have been submitted for 81 students, but not all applications are complete. Families must also submit income verification and enrollment paperwork.

“We have these applications, but the parents still have some follow-through with some paperwork to do, and that’s where we’re having issues,” said Sharon Sheppard, task force member and special education supervisor for the county school district.

School board member Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton, asked what can be done to help families.

“For these poor kids, for the poor families, that follow through can be tough,” he said.

Sheppard said the United Way of Roanoke Valley was working with families in whatever way they can to make sure all steps of the Smart2Start application are completed, such as calling every family who applies. She also said they could work with school social workers to provide extra support.

Board member Don Butzer, who represents the Catawba District, asked whether the group overestimated the number of families who needed child care.