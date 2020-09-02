Roanoke County day program partnership stalled while filling staff

A new child care partnership between Roanoke County Public Schools and area organizations and churches has hit a snag due to a lack of site staff. As an incentive to apply, the Roanoke County Community Day Programs Task Force has created a $1,500 sign-on bonus.
“If they don’t have staff members to work, then we can’t get these sites going,” Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely said Tuesday.
The task force has created subsidized pop-up day programs at local churches throughout Roanoke County with the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. Third through sixth grade students can attend on days they aren’t in the classroom to work on their schoolwork and be under adult supervision.
The partnership was created to address families’ child care needs as schools reopen to a mix of virtual and in-class instruction.
But there aren’t enough employees, according to task force co-chair and Prevention Council of Roanoke County Executive Director Nancy Hans.
The bonus was created to entice potential applicants and “get people’s attention,” Nicely said. It will be paid in increments over each of the nine-week quarters, Hans said.
The school board also addressed how to make sure families sign up if they need child care.
Applications have been submitted for 81 students, but not all applications are complete. Families must also submit income verification and enrollment paperwork.
“We have these applications, but the parents still have some follow-through with some paperwork to do, and that’s where we’re having issues,” said Sharon Sheppard, task force member and special education supervisor for the county school district.
School board member Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton, asked what can be done to help families.
“For these poor kids, for the poor families, that follow through can be tough,” he said.
Sheppard said the United Way of Roanoke Valley was working with families in whatever way they can to make sure all steps of the Smart2Start application are completed, such as calling every family who applies. She also said they could work with school social workers to provide extra support.
Board member Don Butzer, who represents the Catawba District, asked whether the group overestimated the number of families who needed child care.
“I have not gotten one call, one email, nothing, from my district on child care,” he said.
He later added: “I personally thought this issue was going to be huge. I really did. ... I’m not so sure it is now. Maybe people have found a way through support, family, friends, I don’t know.”
Hans said it was impossible to know how many kids are at home alone on days they aren’t in the classroom.
“Because maybe the parents haven’t heard this. Maybe the parents think that this is way too expensive. They don’t realize that we could help subsidize it,” she said.
Sheppard said she suspects applications will increase this week and then a lull until families find they need more help.
“Maybe there may be a lull, but there may be a surge once families find out,” said school board Chairman Mike Wray, who represents the Cave Spring District. “The task force, everyone involved, you really stepped up. You got a plan. The weak link is the workforce. But other than that, we are ready to go with whatever they deliver to us.”
