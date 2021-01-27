Roanoke County dispatcher signs off after 30 years of staying calm in crisis

Aleta Coleman had just walked into the breakroom to grab a soda when she heard the call come in.
It was February 2008 and high winds had been battering the state. The Roanoke County E-911 center had readied itself for the usual mishaps that accompany bad weather.
But the crackle that Coleman heard in her ear foreshadowed just how bad it was about to get.
“I heard through my headset that the roof had blown off up at the Catawba fire station,” said Coleman, a dispatch supervisor at the time.
“I about choked on my drink. I ran back into the center.”
The behind-the-scenes work of 911 dispatchers is a high-stress, high-demand role that requires staffers to juggle everything from shootings to slip and falls to misguided prank calls.
The county center alone fielded over 49,000 emergency calls last fiscal year and logged more than 138,500 other incidents and calls for service.
The dispatchers, who are the first point of contact for people in crisis, must keep callers calm, rapidly relay information to first responders and even track down information themselves when needed, using mapping and database resources.
One call ends, and another one starts.
“You never know while you’re sitting there what that next call is going to be,” Coleman said.
“It’s been interesting. You see a lot of things,” she reflected. “But it’s been a great profession to be in. I don’t think I would have ever stayed for 30 years if I didn’t love it.”
Coleman, 58, is retiring after three decades with Roanoke County’s emergency communications center, where she rose from an entry-level dispatcher to center manager.
She joined the field at a time when the starting pay was less than $16,000 and dispatchers worked at large, lumbering consoles powered by fledgling computer technology.
Today, each person in the center monitors an array of seven computer screens. They can trace cellphone locations and walk people through life-saving first aid measures in a medical emergency.
Coleman, whose last day is Friday, has been a leader throughout the technology advances, facility reconfigurations and changes to the field itself, said Susan Slough, assistant director of communications for the county.
“It's a job with grueling hours, high-pressure situations, and with little thanks,” said Slough, a former dispatcher herself who was trained by Coleman.
“As the years have passed, Aleta has shared her experience and knowledge with those who have come behind her, myself being one of them,” Slough said. “She now is passing that on to a whole new generation of communication officers. These men and women will be her legacy, taking the knowledge she has shared forward into the future.”
Coleman was also the first supervisor for the person tapped to succeed her as the center’s manager.
Rebekah Craft, who’s worked in emergency dispatch since age 18, said Coleman was always no-nonsense when orienting new hires on the intricacies and rigors of the job. But she was also sensitive to the stress that came with the work and urged trainees not to put too much on their own shoulders.
You don’t need to instantly know everything in all situations, she’d tell them. Just know the systems well enough to know where to find the information.
“That’s helped me a lot through my whole career,” Craft said. “She was a wealth of knowledge. Still is.”
Coleman, as she looked back on the past 30 years, said she felt lucky to have worked with great people both locally and nationally through professional organizations like the National Emergency Number Association, of which she is a past regional director.
Dispatchers aren’t often in the spotlight but deserve recognition as first responders, she said.
“They’re the unsung heroes,” she said of the dispatchers in the center. “They’re the first ones to answer that call.”
Over her years of service, Coleman has dealt with it all, including that 2008 storm that would end up sparking a record-setting 348 wildfires around the state as stinging winds tore down power lines.
The biggest fire of them all? That happened in Roanoke County, where 4,000 acres burned around Green Ridge Mountain, spurring a massive response effort and shutting down parts of Interstate 81 when billows of smoke left drivers unable to see the road ahead of them.
“This went on for days,” Coleman said of the fire which burned for more than a week before it was contained.
“The calls did not stop.”
Coleman reassigned dispatchers and called in more people, keeping crucial information flowing to the first responders heading out to scenes.
Both she and the center would later win awards for their clear-headed handling of the emergency.
Even absent a crisis, Coleman said, the job has taught her the importance of always trying to treat others with patience and kindness.
Not all calls that come into the center end up being a police or emergency rescue matter. But Coleman said she still tries to listen and to get people to the right place.
“I think that’s what people want,” she said. “That’s what we all want. You want somebody to just help you.”