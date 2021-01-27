Roanoke County dispatcher signs off after 30 years of staying calm in crisis

Coleman was also the first supervisor for the person tapped to succeed her as the center’s manager.

Rebekah Craft, who’s worked in emergency dispatch since age 18, said Coleman was always no-nonsense when orienting new hires on the intricacies and rigors of the job. But she was also sensitive to the stress that came with the work and urged trainees not to put too much on their own shoulders.

You don’t need to instantly know everything in all situations, she’d tell them. Just know the systems well enough to know where to find the information.

“That’s helped me a lot through my whole career,” Craft said. “She was a wealth of knowledge. Still is.”

Coleman, as she looked back on the past 30 years, said she felt lucky to have worked with great people both locally and nationally through professional organizations like the National Emergency Number Association, of which she is a past regional director.

Dispatchers aren’t often in the spotlight but deserve recognition as first responders, she said.

“They’re the unsung heroes,” she said of the dispatchers in the center. “They’re the first ones to answer that call.”