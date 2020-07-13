Roanoke County Education Association calls for virtual return to school

The Roanoke County Education Association wants Roanoke County Public Schools to return to school remotely, backtracking on its earlier support of Roanoke County's proposed plan for a partial return to the classroom.

Citing rising cases in Southwest Virginia, members determined "there is no safe way to open Roanoke County schools in a face to face setting," according to a statement released Monday. The union's position has evolved as "more and better research has been presented" about transmission of COVID-19.

"We would love nothing more than to be back in the classrooms with the students that we care for, doing the work to which we have devoted our lives," the statement said. "Every teacher and staff member we know wants to be back on school campuses — but only when it is safe to do so."

The teachers' union follows in the footsteps of other local chapters of the Virginia Education Association asking for a remote start, including those in Fairfax County and Richmond. Though the VEA is affiliated with the National Education Association and describes itself as a union, in Virginia, teachers, as public employees, are not allowed to collectively bargain or to go on strike. The VEA functions as more of an advocacy group for teachers.